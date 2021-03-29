Copperas Cove sophomore Tyler Morrow used a big edge in the dead lift to become a state powerlifting champion on Saturday in Abilene.
Morrow won the Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division I (5A/6A) 114-pound weight class by 5 pounds with a three-lift total of 1,010 pounds.
Morrow was in an early hole after Brownsville Lopez’s Erick Estrella squatted 415 pounds. That was 35 better than Morrow, whose 380 was second best.
But Morrow topped Estrella 215-205 in the bench press, and 415-385 in the dead lift to win the gold medal.
The two lifters placed 1-2 in each of the lifts and finished 100 pounds ahead of the rest of the field.
Morrow’s teammate, senior Thomas Holman, placed seventh in the superheavyweight division.
Ellison senior Zeke Sheridan was seventh in the 242 division.
Ellison senior James Williams bombed out in the 220 division.
DIVISION II (4A)
Gatesville junior Ryan Smiley placed third in the 275 division.
He set personal-bests in each of the three lifts. Smiley’s 735 squat was only 5 back of the best in his weight class. He also had a 415 bench press and 555 dead lift.
Lampasas’ Weston Reid finished seventh in the 198 division.
Salado’s Aiden Wilson was eighth in 220.
Lampasas senior John Long was 10th in the 308 division. He tied for the top bench press at 470. It was the second-best bench press in the entire meet.
