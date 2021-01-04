Gabriel Davis, Evan Thomas and Justin Crook each scored goals as the Copperas Cove boys soccer team won its season opener 3-1 over Leander Glenn on Monday in Copperas Cove.
Cove led all the way after Davis opened the scoring.
Thomas’ score made it 2-0. Crook’s goal capped the scoring.
The Bulldawgs return to action Thursday against Taylor in the Temple tournament.
