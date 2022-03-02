Justin Crook scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second half, and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs escaped an upset on the road at last-place Shoemaker, beating the Grey Wolves 5-3.
With the win, the Bulldawgs (6-3-2, 22 pts 12-6A) jumped over Belton (21 pts) into third place. The Tigers lost a shootout after playing to a 2-2 tie at Bryan.
Gabriel Davis scored on a penalty kick and had an assist for Cove, which blew a 3-1 halftime lead to Shoemaker, which has lost all but one of its 11 district matches.
Alberto Bello and Justin Carrion-Hernandez also scored for the Bulldawgs.
Not getting the full three points could have been disastrous for Cove, which hosts Harker Heights on Friday before finishing the season on the road against 12-6A's top two teams: Temple (March 11) and Killeen (March 8).
COPPERAS COVE GIRLS 4, SHOEMAKER 1: At Bulldawg Stadium, Emma Ross had two goals and two assists and the Lady Dawgs moved closer to a playoff berth.
Cove (6-3-2, 21 pts 12-6A) moved past Bryan (19 pts) into third place and increased its lead over fifth-place Temple to five points with three games remaining.
Emily Poste and Brianna Miles also scored for the Lady Dawgs.
Shoemaker fell to 1-10 in 12-6A.
Cove travels to Harker Heights (26 pts) on Friday. The Lady Knights clinched a playoff spot with a 2-0 win at Temple.
The Lady Dawgs close the season with home matches against Killeen and Temple.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 9-1-1 (28 pts)
Killeen 7-3-1 (23)
Copperas Cove 6-3-2 (22)
Belton 6-3-2 (21)
Bryan 5-2-4 (19)
Harker Heights 3-8-0 (9)
Ellison 1-7-3 (7)
Shoemaker 1-10-0 (3)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 2, Belton 2, Bryan wins shootout 5-4
- Copperas Cove 5, Shoemaker 3
- Killeen 7, Ellison 2
- Temple 3, Harker Heights 2
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
x-Belton 11-0-0 (33 pts)
x-Harker Heights 8-2-1 (26)
Copperas Cove 6-3-2 (21)
Bryan 6-4-1 (19)
Temple 5-5-1 (16)
Killeen 2-7-2 (10)
Ellison 1-9-1 (4)
Shoemaker 1-10-0 (3)
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 6, Bryan 1
- Copperas Cove 4, Shoemaker 1
- Ellison 3, Killeen 0
- Harker Heights 2, Temple 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.