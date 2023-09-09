COPPERAS COVE — A game that had the makings of a defensive battle as it neared the end sped into a frantic pace, offering four lead changes in the final 4:17 of the game.
The final lead change, a 43-yard touchdown pass from Copperas Cove quarterback Micah Casson to wide receiver Arthur Miller, vaulted the Bulldawgs to their first win of the season, a 42-36 thriller over the previously unbeaten Manor Mustangs.
Having surrendered the lead moments before, Casson engineered a masterful drive, spotting passes along the sideline to preserve as much time as possible for the Bulldawgs, who were without any timeouts.
Trishstin Glass, a standout wide receiver for Copperas Cove, caught two of his five passes on the final drive. Glass totaled 17 yards receiving.
The final touchdown to Miller was Casson’s third of the game.
The senior quarterback finished with 361 yards, three touchdowns, an interception and completed 23 of his 43 pass attempts.
Head coach Tony Johnson raved over Casson’s performance Friday, noting his ability to extend plays and make key decisions to throw the ball away in tough situations rather than force throws and risk putting his team in a precarious situation.
Casson’s game-winning touchdown to Miller was reminiscent of one he threw to Miller moments before to recapture the lead with 2:08 left to play in the game.
On a similar play design, Miller got wide-open across the middle, hauled in the pass and scooted into the end zone untouched for the score. A Malik Cuthbert two-point conversion gave the Bulldawgs a brief 34-28 lead.
Earlier in the drive, Casson found Joshua Butler on a key second-down play to get the Bulldawgs across the 50. Butler’s 7-yard reception was his only one of the game.
About a minute after Miller’s first score, Manor’s Titus Petteway nearly dashed the dreams of Bulldawg fans when, on fourth-and-1, he broke through the Bulldawg defense and ran 60 yards for the score to tie the game at 34. Petteway put the Mustangs up by two when he converted his own two-point play to give Manor a 36-34 advantage.
Petteway ran rampant over the Bulldawgs, rumbling for 290 yards on 20 carries (14.5 yards per carry).
Despite being what Johnson called a good team win, the coach recognized that run defense is one of the things his team needs to improve.
“We just couldn’t stop the run, so we’ve got to fix that,” he said after the game. “We’ve got to fix running backs running all over us.”
It was another facet of defense that shone brightly Friday night for the Bulldawgs, however.
“Our defense settled down,” Johnson said after surrendering an early 14-0 lead. “I thought our secondary played really well. They ran a complex offense with a lot of pick routes and a lot of schemes and stuff.
“So we were worried about the running back, who’s electric and really good — we couldn’t tackle him. But we were hoping that the secondary would do their job on passing downs and they sure did.”
Down 14-0 in the second quarter, the defense stepped up.
After having taken over at its own 4-yard line following a Copperas Cove punt, Manor began to drive, steadily moving the ball to the Copperas Cove 39. From there, on third-and-2, Mustang quarterback Jayson Zardavets tried to fit a pass in across the middle. A Copperas Cove defender batted the ball into the air, where Xavier Taclibon got under it and picked it off, returning it to the 41-yard line of the Bulldawgs.
It was the spark the offense seemed to need.
Having two punts and an interception as all to show for three drives to that point, the Bulldawgs got rolling.
With the good field position, Copperas Cove marched all 59 yards in eight plays, with Casson hooking up with Daniel Izquierdo three times for 43 yards. Izquierdo was Casson’s second-favorite target Friday, catching six passes for 96 yards.
Malik Cuthbert finished off the drive, punching it in from a yard out on second-and-goal. An extra point by Christian Luna cut the Manor lead in half.
Cuthbert was second in rushing for the game, picking up 42 yards on nine carries. Casson was the Bulldawgs’ leading rusher with 10 carries for 55 yards.
Cuthbert’s touchdown was the first of four straight scoring drives for Copperas Cove split between the second and third quarters.
“I’m proud of my kids,” Johnson said, using the word ‘resiliency’ to describe what he saw from his team. “In the years prior to my arrival, Cove would get down and stay down. They would just quit on themselves.
“Down 14-0, I thought ‘Here we go again.’ And then the first play (of the game), we get a first down and then we get a 15-yard penalty — penalties have been our Achilles heel. So, ‘Here we go again.’ I had two ‘here-we-go-agains.’
“And then to see our kids fight and get back in front and to lead, it was something special to see.”
Copperas Cove cut the lead even further on its next drive in the second quarter.
Set up deep in Manor territory following a 46-yard punt return by Glass, the Bulldawgs could muster but 3 yards on three plays.
Kicker Christian Luna knocked in a 25-yard field goal, however, to cut the Manor lead by four.
The drive featured a Casson pass to Demetrius Pearce on a fade in the end zone that just missed its mark.
Pearce still finished with three catches for 41 yards on the game.
The Bulldawgs then took the lead not long before halftime.
Forcing another Manor punt, the Bulldawgs took over at their own 15.
Things looked up early for the Bulldawgs, with Casson hitting Glass for what appeared to be a 12-yard hookup. Negated by a penalty, however, the Bulldawgs looked to be in dire straits.
A drive that seemed to be going nowhere fast suddenly took a drastic turn.
Facing third-and-19 from his own 6-yard line, Casson escaped a collapsing pocket and ran for approximately 11 yards for what appeared to be a third-down stop by Manor.
A Mustang defender hit Casson hard as he stepped across the line, however, prompting a flag and a 15-yard late-hit penalty, moving the chains for Copperas Cove.
Two plays later, Casson threw a floater deep downfield that looked destined for an interception. Miller, trailing the play, had other plans. The junior wide receiver used his 6-foot, 5-inch frame to leap over two defenders, snatch the ball and secure it as he went to the ground for the 37-yard reception.
Miller caught six passes for 142 yards.
On the next play, Casson found Izquierdo, the quarterback’s second-favorite target, for a 19-yard pass to get the Bulldawgs to the 7-yard line.
From there, Nakeem Freeman capped the drive, scampering into the endzone for the 7-yard score.
Freeman totaled 33 yards on 10 carries.
Johnson was proud of how his team handled adversity – not only in the game but in the week leading up to the game.
“Early in the week, I had to remove a key player from our team,” Johnson said. “I had to dismiss a starter, and I didn’t know how our kids were going to handle it ... And the kids came to me when I removed him and said, ‘Coach, we needed that.’ And that reminded them that the team is the team, it’s not about individuals. And so I think you saw that tonight.
“All three s (offense, defense and special teams) played really well at times.”
It was the special teams that provided a spark that may have been one of the most pivotal moments of the game.
With the game 24-14 in favor of Copperas Cove at the moment, Petteway broke off a 40-yard touchdown run to pull the Mustangs to within a score. On the ensuing extra-point attempt, however, Copperas Cove blocked it, and Anthony Jackson scooped it up for the two-point score the other way, giving the Bulldawgs a 26-20 lead.
Petteway’s 40-yard score put an end to Copperas Cove’s 24 unanswered points.
The final points of the 24-point outburst came on a 50-yard screen pass from Casson to Malik Cuthbert, who tallied 58 receiving yards in the game.
Two drives after that score, the Bulldawgs put another quick end to a Manor drive. Starting on his own 13-yard line, Zardavets found Cam Lewis for a 17-yard completion, but a Bulldawg defender immediately hit him, separating the ball from his grasp. Copperas Cove fell on the loose ball. Despite being unable to turn the ensuing drive into points, it helped the Bulldawgs keep an advantage in the field position game.
The Bulldawgs will look to keep the momentum going on a short week. The Bulldawgs travel to play Waco University on Thursday evening.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 28, Huntsville 21
- Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21
- Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36
- Lampasas 72, Georgetown East View 37
- Malakoff 42, Salado 0
- McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
- RR Cedar Ridge 34, Harker Heights 33
- Thrall 49, Florence 0
District 4-5A-D1
- Granbury 17, Waco 14
- Killeen 37, Cleburne 13
- Midlothian 35, Shoemaker 26
- Red Oak 38, Lake Belton 34 (Thurs.)
