Chloe Tuiasosopo led Copperas Cove with four aces and 11 kills and the Lady Dawgs downed former district rival Ellison 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 on Friday to sweep a dual with Leander Glenn in Copperas Cove.
Cove improved to 19-9 with the win.
Earlier in the evening, the Lady Dawgs swept Glenn 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.
Aaliyah Butler led Cove with seven kills. Tuiasosopo had six along with five blocks. Larisa Perez also had six kills and 15 digs.
Leila Cooks led Cove with 23 digs. Jakhi Smith had 19 assists. Audrey Martin added 11 assists.
Kaylee Rodarte and Olivia Martinez each served an ace.
Against Glenn, Perez led the Lady Dawgs with 22 digs and had eight kills. Butler also had eight kills.
Martinez recorded a team-best three blocks to go with two aces. Melainy Edmond had two blocks and 12 digs.
Martin led Cove with 26 assists, and Smith added 21.
The Lady Dawgs face Johnson City LBJ on Tuesday in their final tuneup for Friday's District 12-6A opener at home vs. Harker Heights.
