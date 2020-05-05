Copperas Cove volleyball coach Cari Lowery has taken a lot of road trips in a storied career that has seen her rack up more than 800 victories.
Tuesday’s might have been the oddest yet.
A trio of Lady Dawg seniors, who helped contribute 112 wins to Lowery’s total over the last three seasons, were set to sign their college letters of intent, but because the school is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they weren’t going to get a traditional ceremony.
So Lowery and her staff, in line with social distancing protocol, brought the ceremony to each of the players’ homes — complete with the standard accouterments, i.e., trophies, jerseys, a table and backdrop — and set up shop in the driveway or front yard.
It all looked quite professional.
“We spent all day doing that today.” Lowery said with a laugh. “That’s a first in my career for sure.”
Outside hitter Leah Powell signed with Stephen F. Austin, middle blocker Jeala Rice signed with Huston-Tillotson, and setter Sam Ingram signed with Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. In addition to their volleyball skills, all three also excelled in the classroom, earning numerous all-district and all-state academic honors.
“They’re just special young women and have been on varsity for three years and made a huge contribution to Lady Dawg volleyball,” Lowery said. ”I wish it could be a bigger celebration like we usually do, but we had to do what we had to do.
“They’ve worked for quite a long time to get those college scholarships and celebrate that with their family, so we just wanted to do whatever we could to make it as special as we could for them.”
Said Ingram, who led Cove in assists last season and earned a spot on the All-District 12-6A First Team: “It was really awesome for coach Lowery to set up something like that for us. I know for a lot of us, we’re super upset that we weren’t going to have something that we worked so hard for.”
Powell finished her Cove career with three first-team appearances on the all-district team. She was the most valuable hitter in 12-6A as a junior and was the 8-6A newcomer of the year as a sophomore. She led the Lady Dawgs in kills last season. Powell also shined in basketball, earning first-team all-district honors twice.
Rice led Cove in blocks and earned all-district second-team honors. Lowery said Rice and Ingram plan on becoming volleyball coaches and returning to Cove.
“I think it’s an amazing program so I definitely want to come back and be a part of it as a coach,” Ingram said.
Ingram got the bug while working with younger athletes. The first team she coached won a spring league championship.
“I just fell in love with it,” she said, “and being around the kids and being able to teach somebody something that I love to do was tons of fun.”
Lowery is also looking forward to their return.
“I’ll be excited to work with them in about four years,” she said.
COPPERAS COVE VOLLEYBALL SIGNINGS
Leah Powell, OH — Stephen F. Austin
Jeala Rice, MB — Huston-Tillotson
Sam Ingram, S/H — Rock Valley College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.