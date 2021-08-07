COPPERAS COVE — The game may not have been official or played for score, but don’t tell the 200 or so Lady Dawg faithful who watched the varsity team scrimmage a team of 11 former volleyball players Friday evening.
The fans whooped and hollered with every block, dig and kill the varsity team produced, as well as every would-be point the team scored had they kept score.
“To come in and not even be an official game, and they’re already excited for us, I just know this year is going to be killer,” said senior Jiya Edwards after the game.
Head coach Cari Lowery said after the game that she does not normally hear the crowd when she is coaching.
She remarked, however, how important the crowd was for the team, especially the younger players.
“These kids — especially freshman, sophomores, even really the juniors — they’ve never really played in front of a crowd,” Lowery said. “They’ve played at junior high, where it’s their mom or dad are there watching, maybe grandma and grandpa, and that’s it. But it’s exciting.”
Edwards said that hearing the crowd scream and cheer is important since the team feeds off of that energy.
Some of the fans in the crowd were there to cheer on the former Lady Dawgs as well, players like 2019 graduate Christina Pettigrew.
“Oh, I love coming back here,” Pettigrew said. “This court is literally my home, honestly. Like, it started so many opportunities for me. I’m always thankful for Lowery; I’m always thankful that I have a place like this to come back to.”
Fellow 2019 grad Mahal Thorpe concurred with her former teammate.
“It was good to get back in it, it felt good,” Thorpe said.
When told that one of the varsity members, Kyra Gaston, had her eyes on the blocks record Pettigrew set in 2017, she smiled, chuckled, and said, “Oh really? We’re gonna see,” before adding that it would make her happy if the record is broken, as it would show the development of the players.
For one of this year’s juniors, Ashanti Wright, the alumni game was a bit of an eye-opener.
“It was scary at first, but then I just let all my nerves go and do what I know best by my coach, coach Lowery,” Wright said.
At the beginning of the game, Lowery said she noticed some of the nerves.
“When you’re playing people who have been coached by the same person that coached you, they tend to play the same way you do, and they know what you want to do, because they know what I want,” Lowery said. “That’s why I like this alumni game, because everybody kind of knows what’s going to happen — almost.”
Lowery said some of the younger players learned there were not a lot of holes in the alumni team game.
Wright added that the best part of playing against the alumni team was seeing them come back and bringing the skills that they have and making the team better as the season goes on.
“I feel like we played really well together, as it’s our first year playing as a team — all of us together,” Wright said. “So I feel like we did really well for our first game situation.”
Lowery said she saw a lot of good things from the warmup game Friday evening.
“Passing was good, serving was good, I see a lot of good movement — the setters are doing a good job,” she said. “I see some holes — some little defensive holes and things that we just haven’t had an opportunity to work on yet.”
She said she rotated all of her players in and out, as they are still fighting for spots on the floor.
Lowery praised some of her young players, such as Larisa Perez and Chloe Tuiasosopo.
Pettigrew, who just finished her sophomore year at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, has been working with members of this year’s varsity team since the beginning of June.
“They’ve gotten better and better every single day, so I’m very confident in them,” Pettigrew said.
Edwards said it was fun to see how what they’ve practiced this past week came together in the game.
“During practice, we’ve kind of been going piece by piece, and then, just recently, we put all of the pieces together, and that was the first time we’ve seen it in a big game presence,” she said.
Edwards remarked that she feels as though the team chemistry is higher than they expected it to be at this point.
Both she and Wright said they think the team is on the right track to capture another district title.
Before that, there are more tune-up games, however.
The Lady Dawgs will have three scrimmages today — versus Liberty Hill, Leander Glenn and Georgetown East View. Games start at 9 a.m.
The varsity team will play on the center court of Bulldawg Gymnasium, while the junior varsity will play on one of the adjacent courts. The freshman team will play in the gym inside the main high school building.
Games will count beginning next week when the Lady Dawgs officially kickoff the season against Cedar Creek on Tuesday in Bulldawg Gymnasium. Junior varsity will start at 3 p.m., followed immediately by the varsity — around 4 p.m.
