It seemed like the ideal opportunity for Copperas Cove standout senior wide receiver Jaylin Smith.
He had an offer from NCAA Division II powerhouse Texas A&M-Commerce, including a home visit from his former head coach, Jack Welch, now the running backs and special teams coach there.
After a visit to the campus in mid-January, Smith accepted that offer only to de-commit a little over two weeks later.
Then came the offer from New Mexico Military Institute. He signed with the school during a ceremony at his home last week.
For Smith, the options provided by the junior college in Roswell were more appealing.
“If I didn’t want to continue to play football at a bigger level after I played there, I can also just join the military or I can get a job leaving from there,” Smith said. “I’m guaranteed a job leaving from there.”
Smith was a two-year letterman for the Bulldawgs. Last season he led Cove with 34 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns, earning second-team All-District 12-6A honors.
Smith specializes in using his 6-foot-3 frame to beat defenders for the ball. He’s also a willing blocker, even sliding in at tight end at times.
“I have no problem with blocking,” Smith said. “How I see it is blocking as a receiver is one of the most important things in the game.”
Cove coach Jason Hammett said Smith was more than just a sure-handed receiver and good route runner.
“When you give him a job, he goes to work on trying to do the job,” Hammett said. “He’d also block and took a lot of pride in that. Whatever we asked him to do, he would do.
“On and off the field he’s one of the best leaders we had. He’s a great kid.”
