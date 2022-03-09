Justin Crook equalized in the 68th minute and scored the shootout clincher as the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs collected two points following a 1-1 tie at Killeen on Tuesday at Buckley Stadium.
Those two points were exactly what the Bulldawgs (7-3-3, 27 pts 12-6A) needed to clinch a spot in the playoffs. According to the team's Twitter account, it is Cove's first trip to the playoffs in 22 years.
The Bulldawgs were perfect in the shootout. Ayden Seymour made two saves and Cove scored on all three shots to win 3-0. The Dawgs have won all three of their shootouts.
For much of the night it appeared Cove, the hottest team in the district with six straight wins, would be lucky to get any points. The Kangaroos (7-5-1, 23 pts 12-6A) appeared to have the better of the possession and scoring opportunities, even though they missed on a few in the scoreless opening half.
The Roos finally broke through in the 44th minute when Uriel Gomez Vargas put in a straight-on blast from nearly 30 yards out to get Killeen on the board.
Cove didn’t have any great chances until the 68th minute, when the Bulldawgs were awarded a penalty kick following a foul in the box.
Crook slipped his equalizer behind Killeen keeper Isaac Gallardo, who had hedged to his left.
Crook nearly had a chance to score again in the 77th when a lofted ball in the box couldn’t be corralled cleanly in traffic by Gallardo, but the loose ball was cleared away before Crook, who was in the area, could get to it and the game went to penalties.
The shootout took place on the north goal at Buckley Stadium and the Roos went first.
Mauricio Villegas played the opening shot to the right half of the goal and Seymour was right there for the diving block.
Cove’s Gabriel Davis also went right with the Bulldawgs' opening try and scored when Gallardo guessed left.
Gallardo attempted Killeen’s second PK and he, too, was stoned by Seymour.
Saymon Taylor gave Cove a 2-0 lead in the shootout with a shot in the upper right corner that was impossible to stop.
Killeen’s third try was taken by Caleb Johnson. He didn’t fool Seymour, who didn't have to make the play as the shot rocketed off the left post, setting Crook up for the clincher.
The senior's low blast sailed past Gallardo and the Bulldawgs streamed off the bench toward their bare-chested striker.
Gomez Vargas nearly scored in the 13th minute, curling a free kick off the far post from 25 yards out.
Johnson also had a great opportunity in the 34th, collecting a through ball from Gomez Vargas with an open look at the net, but his shot sailed over the goal. A header by Enrique Navarro from close range off a corner kick in the ninth minute also sailed over the net.
The Roos had five corner kicks to none for Copperas Cove
The point the Roos collected from the tie ensured they remained at least one point ahead of fifth-place Bryan heading into Friday’s season finale. The Vikings won at last-place Shoemaker 3-1 on Tuesday.
Killeen hosts second-place Belton on Friday at 7:30. Bryan will be at sixth-place Harker Heights at 7:30.
The Bulldawgs travel to Temple on Friday. The district champion Wildcats were the last team to beat Cove, 3-0 on Feb. 11 at Bulldawg Stadium.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
y-Temple 11-1-1 (34 pts)
x-Belton 8-3-2 (27)
x-Copperas Cove 7-3-3 (27)
Killeen 7-4-2 (24)
Bryan 5-2-6 (23)
Ellison 1-8-4 (9)
Harker Heights 3-10-0 (9)
Shoemaker 1-12-0 (3)
y-clinched district title
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 3, Harker Heights 2
- Bryan 3, Shoemaker 1
- Copperas Cove 1, Killeen 1, Cove wins shootout 3-0
- Temple 6, Ellison 1
