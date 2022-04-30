COPPERAS COVE — One game left and three teams with a chance for the final District 12-6A playoff berth. That was the scenario at the start of Friday’s play.
For the Temple Wildcats, claiming that final spot came down to one simple thing: Beat Copperas Cove.
The Bulldawgs (10-17-1, 7-7 12-6A) had plans of their own and, thanks to a two-run fifth inning, they secured the last remaining postseason spot with a 2-1 win over the Wildcats at Bulldawg Park in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Trailing 1-0 after the Wildcats took the lead in the fourth, the Bulldawgs went ahead to stay in the fifth.
Catcher Manuel Chaco led the inning off with line drive to second that just fell off the top of second baseman Matt McDonald’s glove for a single. After a flyout, John Leon walked to put runners on first and second, and David Cimmino followed with a double off the left-field wall to drive in the Bulldawgs’ first run.
Temple intentionally walked Travis Sanders to load the bases, and the Dawgs took the lead for good when, on a 3-2 count with two outs, Temple pitcher Isaac Ramos hit Caden Harris to give the Dawgs a 2-1 lead before Ramos worked out of the jam.
Temple got the leadoff runner on in the sixth, but could do no damage. The Wildcats then had a chance to tie things up in the final frame when Lezlie Jackson singled and stole second with one out. Evan Machaca lined out for the second out before McDonald nearly tied it with a shot down the right-field line that went just foul. Later in the at-bat, McDonald hit a hard grounder back to Cimmino on the mound, who fielded it mainly in self defense and tossed softly to first for the playoff-sealing final out.
The Bulldawgs entered the night needing a win and a loss by Killeen to earn the final berth, or they would be forced to play again Saturday had the Roos won. But the Kangaroos’ 5-0 loss to Belton earlier in the night meant the Dawgs knew they had the playoff berth wrapped up after the last out, and the celebration began for 12-6A’s fourth-place team.
Things looked good early on for the Wildcats — who finished the season at 8-17-1 and 6-8 in district — as they got on the board first in the fourth.
Naeten Mitchell doubled the gap in left to get things going and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then with two outs, Jackson drove him in with a single to center for a Wildcats’ 1-0 lead.
It looked like it may be the only score of the game with Ramos and Cimmino in command on the mound.
Ramos faced early trouble, allowing a leadoff double to Cimmino and a walk in the first two batters of the game. He worked out of that jam and had smooth sailing until the fifth.
Cimmino was just as effective, giving up four hits while striking out 10 in the complete-game win.
FINAL 12-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS
y-Bryan 14-0
x-Belton 12-2
x-Harker Heights 8-6
x-Copperas Cove 7-7
Killeen 6-8
Temple 6-8
Shoemaker 2-12
Ellison 1-13
y-district champion
x-clinched playoff spot
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 5, Killeen 0
- Bryan 5, Harker Heights 1
- Copperas Cove 2, Temple 1
- Shoemaker 12, Ellison 6
