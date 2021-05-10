Elle Fox has a goal. She also has an obligation.
Throughout her impressive career at Copperas Cove, the standout senior golfer garnered numerous accolades and accomplishments, including three consecutive district championships. She competed in nationally televised events, accumulated countless gold medals and already secured her athletic future by signing with Mississippi State.
Despite all her experience, however, Fox is preparing for a first.
Fox will become the only Lady Bulldawgs golfer to ever compete at the state tournament when she tees off at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club this morning at 8 a.m., and while the objective is to emerge from the two-day event with the Class 6A title, the moment has additional significance.
“I just hope this shows all the other girl golfers in Copperas Cove that they can do whatever they want,” she said. “I want this to bring more players into the program.
“It is very important for future golfers to have somebody they can look to that reminds them they can do anything, and I’m just glad that I can make that statement.”
Although her road to state is adorned with plenty of gold, it is also paved with disappointment.
After winning the district championship by five strokes as a freshman, Fox was unable to escape the regional tournament, and the following year, she finished one shot behind the state qualifiers. Then, in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season before she could defend her district title or embark on her third quest to grace the state’s grandest stage.
The frustration turned into determination, though, according to Copperas Cove head coach Cooper Carlton.
“Since she missed going to state by a stroke as a sophomore,” he said, “her big thing has been to get out of regionals. She’s been working really hard for that.
“That was the main thing driving her this year. She wanted to go and play in the state championship.”
Following a stellar regular season, Fox claimed her third district title, shooting a two-day total of 153 to win by four strokes at Stonetree Golf Club. At regionals, a score of 150 along Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club placed her third overall and completed her four-year journey to appear at the state tournament.
Undoubtedly, it will be a unique experience, but Fox believes her past was preparing her to handle the pressure-packed environment.
“I definitely think all the things I’ve gone through will help me remain calm,” she said. “I’m going to take it all in, but I’m also going to take it one step at a time.
“I’m going to make sure to enjoy it.”
Regardless of how she performs or where she finishes in the final standings, the tournament marks the end of a chapter for Fox, officially ushering her into her collegiate career, where she will attempt to extend the string of success at the next level.
Winning — even if it is a state championship — is not the only thing she will remember about Copperas Cove after she is gone, though.
“I have so many good memories,” Fox said. “I was able to accomplish so much, and I’ll just never forget all the friendships I have made.”
Equally important, Copperas Cove will never forget her.
“What she has done is huge for this city and our golf program,” Carlton said. “This is one of the biggest highlights of the year for the entire athletics program at Copperas Cove. She signed with a big school and is getting her education paid for.
“Her story is definitely something I will always use to show the younger girls that if they work hard, it can really pay off.”
6A GIRLS STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT
May 10-11 at Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
- Elle Fox, Copperas Cove, 8 a.m. 10th tee
