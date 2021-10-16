Sughed: Ellison routs Cove, in control of own destiny
COPPERAS COVE — The Ellison Eagles picked up a critical win Friday evening, dominating the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 55-7 in Bulldawg Stadium.
The win helped the Eagles knot their district record at 2-2, putting them in crowded company in the district after Bryan picked up a win Thursday and Belton and Shoemaker were tagged with losses Friday.
The Eagles play all three teams in their remaining games.
“Well, I’m very proud of both sides of the ball; they did a great job tonight,” said Ellison coach Danny Servance after the commanding win.
Offensively, the Eagles tallied 443 yards and 48 points. Defensively, Ellison yielded zero points and only 131 yards of total offense.
Copperas Cove’s only points came late in the second quarter when the defense stripped the ball from Ellison running back Kaleb Sims after a catch and run.
Cove’s Jaylen Donnell picked it up and took it 63 yards down the sideline for the score, cutting the Ellison lead to 28-7.
The Eagles set the tone early, which paced them to the victory.
In the first half, the Eagles scored four times on just 14 plays.
After the opening kickoff, Ellison scored just 13 seconds into the game. Dominick Allison took a handoff and went to the sideline for a 43-yard gain. On the next play, quarterback Kason Sims found Darius Wilson for 24 yards and a score.
Wilson added three more catches in the game, tallying four receptions for a total of 56 yards.
“It was important that we got off to a quick start. And you know, our kids were able to do that, and so we’re so proud of them,” Servance said.
A quick drive for the Bulldawgs ended with a Blaine Butler interception to Ellison’s Tyrone Osberry, giving the Eagles the ball in Cove territory.
Osberry’s interception was one of five turnovers the Eagle defense forced in the game.
“I mean, we were playing a good team. I don’t know if it always shows when you look at just the box score or something like that,” said Copperas Cove head coach Jason Hammett. “This Ellison team, the speed and the physicality they have on their defense has been the same all year.”
Five plays later, Allison scored his first of three touchdowns on a 27-yard run. The extra point extended Ellison’s lead to 14-0.
Two drives later, the Eagle defense held strong and forced a Cove punt, which the Eagles partially blocked, once again putting them in Cove territory to start a drive.
Two plays later, Allison found the end zone for his second score of the game, this time from 20 yards out.
A couple of drives later, Ellison scored again on an 11-yard run by Khamari McClain.
Cove’s defense lit a spark on the next Ellison drive, forcing a punt, which was blocked, giving the Bulldawgs good field position.
“We’ve got to continue to get better, and what I told our team was that they did a good job, but there’s still things that we can improve on,” Servance said, referring to the punt that was blocked.
After converting a fourth down on a pass from Butler to Wyatt Nelson, Butler fumbled two plays later. Butler’s fumble was recovered by Ellison’s Teronn Watson, his first of two recoveries. He took another back for six later in the game for what proved to be the final points of the night.
With the ball and trying a little trickery, the Eagles attempted a reverse run to Bobby Williams, who weaved his way downfield for what appeared to be a 62-yard touchdown. The Eagles, however, were called for holding, which started a string of offensive penalties over the next couple drives.
“That’s something that we don’t teach or we don’t tolerate so we’ll get it fixed,” Servance said.
Ellison finished with 10 penalties for 95 yards, something Servance said cannot happen moving forward.
A few plays later, Cove scored its only points of the game on the scoop and score.
For Copperas Cove, one may not help but to think of the opening to Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities.”
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…” the opening to the book goes.
The Bulldawgs were coming into the game riding high after routing Killeen 56-33 the week before.
After the defensive touchdown, the Bulldawg defense ended the first half by sacking Sims.
Any momentum the Bulldawgs had coming into the second half was immediately snuffed out by Ellison’s defense, however.
After receiving the opening kick of the second half, Butler heaved a long pass downfield that was intercepted by Ellison’s Isaiah Hagan, the first of his two second-half interceptions.
Five plays later, the Eagle offense struck again with a 2-yard plunge by Allison, his third rushing touchdown of the game.
Allison led the way on the ground for the Eagles, racking up 144 yards on 12 carries and the three touchdowns.
A missed extra point attempt kept the score at 34-7.
Ultimately for the Bulldawgs, it was a challenge to get the ball moving against the Ellison defense.
“We were down some people, and then some injuries, and that kind of kept us behind the 8-ball in the run game, and that’s always tough,” Hammett said.
In the second half, Ellison kept up the pressure, scoring another 14 points offensively.
Later in the third quarter, Sims found Khamani Debrow for a 67-yard touchdown.
Sims finished 11-of-17 with 190 yards and two touchdowns. It was Debrow’s only catch of the game.
Later, with some reserve players getting playing time, backup quarterback Kyler Villalba hit Zy’Aire King for a 45-yard touchdown pass.
King finished with 62 yards on three receptions.
“It’s like I told the kids, it’s about preparation as coaches and that’s my job and that’s where ultimately it ends in terms of where the buck ends, and it ends with me on this one,” Hammett said.
With the win, the Eagles control their own destiny.
Looking ahead for Ellison, the Eagles will face Belton at Leo Buckley Stadium on Thursday before going on the road to Bryan on Oct. 29 and finishing the season as the home team at Leo Buckley Stadium against Shoemaker on Nov. 5.
“Well, you know, we’re excited about where we are right now as a football team,” Servance said of his team being in a position to get a playoff spot with three games left.
But for Servance, that is not the main focus. The main focus is to win each game in front of them on their schedule.
“That’s what we’re trying to do is go 1-0 in each game, and then when it’s all over, we’ll see where we end up,” Servance said.
He added that the focus is on Belton. He said he and the team will enjoy the win until about midnight, and then it’s on to focus on Belton.
“I want our kids to enjoy this; it’s been a while since our kids had a win like this, so we want them to enjoy it,” Servance said.
Indeed, Ellison hadn’t won a game by double digits since Oct. 7, 2020, when it beat Hurst Bell 40-22. One would have to go back to Oct. 31, 2019, to find the last time the Eagles had scored 50, when they beat Killeen 50-18.
Copperas Cove takes to the road next week to play the suddenly hot Bryan Vikings.
Hammett said the Bulldawgs will put all their attention into getting ready for the Vikings.
“You want to talk about a really well-coached defense. … I mean their defense is really well-coached; they know where to line up, they know how to play football,” Hammett said. “Their success lately has really been based on the fact that their kids are responding to coaching.”
12-6A SCORES
- Bryan 30, Killeen 14 (Thur.)
- Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7
- Harker Heights 57, Shoemaker 56, OT
- Temple 50, Belton 15
12-6A STANDINGS
Temple 4-0
Harker Heights 3-1
Belton 2-2
Bryan 2-2
Ellison 2-2
Shoemaker 2-2
Copperas Cove 1-3
Killeen 0-4
