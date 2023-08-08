The first day of practice is responsible for a multitude of emotions within a head coach.
Following months away from the hectic routine of a regular season, excitement typically accompanies an opening day, but the feeling is often complemented by anxiety, doubt, nervousness and uncertainty among other things.
Copperas Cove head coach Tony Johnson, however, experiences peace.
As a byproduct of overseeing a program, Johnson must attend to numerous auxiliary aspects of the job, which can often be clerical in nature, and while he accepts the responsibility, his passion is elsewhere.
“Getting out on the practice field is my therapy,” Johnson said. “This is what I do, but there is a day-to-day grind where I’m putting together rosters or dealing with paperwork and physicals. They are all necessary, but they are also things that can bog you down.
“So, when I get on the field, it is just amazing.”
Like a number of other area Class 5A and Class 6A programs, Monday marked the first day to practice in advance of the upcoming season for the Bulldawgs, and the last time any of the players donned a uniform was during spring training, leaving coaches’ curiosity to sometimes run wild regarding the team’s collective condition.
After all, most kids associate summer with vacations, lazy days, long nights and freedom from rules or constrictions, and such a mentality could lead to a loss of stamina, strength and knowledge instilled during the spring.
Shoemaker head coach Toby Foreman did not enter with any such concerns, though.
“In reality,” he said, “we never stop. During the offseason, we have spring ball and summer workouts, and then we head straight into fall camp. Then, we have the season, Christmas break and we start it all over again.
“There are a few question marks, but we had a really good turnout for the spring and summer, so I kind of already know all the answers to the test.”
Along with the Bulldawgs and Grey Wolves, Harker Heights, Ellison, Belton and Temple took the first step toward opening night Monday, joining the area’s other teams, which started a week earlier by not conducting spring training.
Following five days of conditioning, the six programs will be able to take part in full-contact practices beginning Saturday, and Aug. 17 teams are permitted to scrimmage.
Shoemaker will encounter its lone preseason opponent that day, traveling to Waco Midway, when Ellison faces Leander Glenn and Copperas Cove hosts Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Eight days later, Friday night lights will illuminate stadiums across the state, but opening kickoff comes sooner for some.
The Eagles and Knights begin their campaigns in a Killeen ISD clash at Leo Buckley Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24. Last season, Harker Heights earned a 33-7 victory against Ellison, starting a 9-1 regular season that yielded an undefeated District 12-6A championship.
Although the Eagles want revenge against their longtime crosstown rival, Ellison head coach Danny Servance knows his team cannot be distracted from their goal of emerging from the eight-game District 11-5A, Division II schedule with a playoff berth.
“We only have two non-district games,” Servance said, “so there is not a lot of warm-up time before we will be playing for keeps. We have to get ready in a hurry because district play starts so soon, and there has to be a tenacity within the team.
“I have to get them to understand there has to be a sense of urgency in how they practice and how they retain information.”
Like the Eagles, the Bulldawgs are looking to halt a lengthy playoff drought with their last appearances coming in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Returning to the postseason will not be easy, but Johnson is embracing the process.
“I’m always looking to see who will be the up-and-coming kid,” he said. “I’m looking for someone who is a junior varsity player but you just can’t keep him off the varsity roster because he’s worked so hard. We saw some of that out of our younger guys, and I’m just excited to see how far they’ve come.
“The season is here — it’s fast, it’s furious and there is no rest for the weary, but I’m excited to see new leaders emerge.”
