Former Copperas Cove star J.P. Urquidez announced Sunday on Twitter that he will play his final college football season at Texas State as a grad transfer.
After redshirting in 2016, Urquidez played three seasons at the University of Texas before entering the NCAA transfer portal in early December. By earning his undergraduate degree at Texas, he is immediately eligible at Texas State.
Urquidez, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman, played in 13 games for the Longhorns last season as a junior, mainly on special teams. He played in 15 games overall.
Urquidez was a four-star prospect at Copperas Cove and originally signed with Baylor in 2016. He was released from that commitment in the wake of the Art Briles scandal and signed to play for former Longhorns coach Charlie Strong at Texas a few months later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.