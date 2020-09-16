The Copperas Cove Bulldawgs have a new coach in Jason Hammett, but any differences seen on the field will likely be subtle.
Hammett was the team’s assistant head coach before he was promoted in March to replace Jack Alvarez, who departed for Cuero.
“I’m an offensive coach and coach Alvarez was,” Hammett said, “and part of the reason I worked for him is we had a lot of the same thoughts.”
More obvious changes might be observed on defense where new coordinator Gary Carpenter will try to reduce the 36.5 points per game the team yielded in 2019.
“There’s a few philosophy changes on that side of the ball but really it’s just trying to put the kids in the best spot,” Hammett said. “And that’s what we’ll look at both offensively and defensively.”
Last year’s 3-7 regular season matched 2015 as the team’s worst since 1995. But the Dawgs were much more competitive than that record suggests. They lost four games by six points or less and beat Manor and Harker Heights, two teams that went on to make the playoffs.
OFFENSE
This unit took a big hit with the loss of graduating skill-position stars Micah Cox, Jahmeel Rice and Jaylin Smith.
Junior Shane Richey and senior Russel Cochran both saw action at quarterback last season. And that could again be the case when opening day rolls around.
“It’s still a battle,” Hammett said. “That battle’s not going to be over anytime soon in my eyes. They’ve both done some really good stuff this summer and since we’ve been back to school.”
Cox (1,543 yards, 19 TDs) was a workhorse last season. Expect more of a committee approach this season, predominantly with Brandon Ortega, Brody Sanders and Josiah Key.
“Those three guys are going to handle a lot of it,” Hammett said. “We’ve got a couple of other young guys that can be in the mix there as well.”
It’s a group Hammett said he is excited about. Ortega ran for 184 yards and one score last season.
Seniors Qiejon Donnell and Tyrez Reynolds get the tough task of replacing Rice (Louisiana-Monroe) and Smith as receivers.
Cove had seven offensive linemen who missed at least one game in 2019 with injuries. Standout senior left tackle McKenzie Agnello (6-5, 315) was felled by a knee injury just two drives into the season. Seniors Ryan Connor and Treyvon Lewis are expected to nail down two other spots. The rest are still up for grabs.
DEFENSE
Senior standout nose guard Thomas Holman (6-3, 290) anchors the defensive front with Jeremy Carter and Ayden Paquette on the ends.
Veterans Kendal Parker and junior Benny Shumaker are back at linebacker, which could be a strength for the Bulldawgs.
“We’ve got a bunch — a bunch — of really good kids that are competing for linebacker spots right now that (I) just feel like they need a scrimmage or some hitting to do to figure out who’s going to win that job,” Hammett said
The secondary has experience with Branden Jackson and Isaiah Chisholm. Hammett is also high on Tyrese Carter, a move-in from Louisiana.
SCHEDULE
Government health mandates in other jurisdictions regarding COVID-19 forced a couple of changes to Cove’s nondistrict schedule. Round Rock Stony Point and Austin Bowie were replaced with Waxahachie and Red Oak. Georgetown remains on the schedule. Week 3 opponent Red Oak is ranked ninth in 5A-Division I.
The loss of perennial power Waco Midway in February’s realignment and the return to an eight-team league should enhance the playoff chances for every team in District 12-6A.
COPPERAS COVE BULLDAWGS
Coach: Jason Hammett
2019 record: 3-7
District: 12-6A
Venue: Bulldawg Stadium
Players to watch: QBs Shane Richey and Russel Cochran, RB Brandon Ortega, OL McKenzie Agnello, NG Thomas Holman, LB Benny Shumaker
Schedule
Friday Sept. 25 Waxahachie
Friday Oct. 2 at Georgetown
Friday Oct. 9 Red Oak
Friday Oct. 16 *Temple
Friday Oct. 23 *at Belton
Friday Oct. 30 *Shoemaker
Friday Nov. 6 *at Killeen
Friday Nov. 12 *at Ellison
Friday Nov. 20 *Bryan
Friday Nov. 27 *at Harker Heights (2 p.m.)
*District 12-6A game
