Kaysha McCloud had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs rolled to a 47-33 home win over Shoemaker on Friday, setting up a showdown with Temple on Tuesday for the final 12-6A playoff spot.
The Lady Dawgs and Temple, which lost 47-37 against Waco Midway, are tied for fourth place at 7-6 heading into Tuesday's season finale at Copperas Cove.
Leah Powell added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals for Cove. Madisen Honea added nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Later Friday night she announced on Twitter that she was verbally committing to Angelo State.
Cove led 20-10 at halftime despite missing 11 of 21 free throws.
Tuesday will be the home finale for Lady Dawg seniors Honea, Livonna Wallace, Jolly Segrest, McCloud, Tiana Barker, Deja Chapman, Powell, Keana Garrett and Jazzaree Jones.
GATESVILLE GIRLS 74, WACO CONNALLY 41: At Waco, Allaiya Jones scored 25 points, outscoring Lady Cadets star Miannah Little, and the Hornets snapped a three-game skid and clinched a playoff spot.
Alayna Washington added 17 for the Hornets, who earned their 20th win. Caitlin Chacon made three 3-pointers for Gatesville.
The Hornets got off to a fast start, taking a 20-3 lead into the second quarter.
Despite the slide, the Hornets (20-12, 6-3) can earn a share of the District 18-4A title and the top seed for the playoffs with a win over Robinson in Tuesday's season finale at Gatesville. The Hornets won the first meeting 55-49, their last win before their tailspin.
Jones scored all of her points in the first three quarters, including 15 of her team's 21 in the third as Gatesville grabbed a 58-30 lead.
Little, a McDonald's All-American nominee, scored 23 for the Lady Cadets, who fell to 0-9 in league play.
SALADO GIRLS 34, TAYLOR 20: At Salado, Kaia Philen scored 10 points and was honored
twice on senior night as the playoff-bound Lady Eagles downed the Lady Ducks.
Philen was also recognized for topping 1,000 points in her Salado career. She also grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals as the Lady Eagles (8-1 27-4A) remained in a first-place tie with Liberty Hill heading into Tuesday's district finale at Burnet.
Philen was also honored with fellow seniors Jasey Goings, Julie Booker, Abby Rembert and Maddy Wade.
Lorena Perez finished with 11 rebounds, and Katie Law had eight.
NO. 21 TAYLOR BOYS 53, SALADO 43: At Salado, seniors Cade Scallin (10 points) and Eli Pittman (nine) led the Eagles in scoring in their home finale.
Shane Roche, Caleb Self, Reece Brown and Austin Abel were also honored on senior night.
SOCCER
NO. 12 SALADO GIRLS 2, WIMBERLEY 0: At Salado, Madison Spradlin and Allison Carnahan scored in the Lady Eagles win. Avery Wright earned the clean sheet in goal.
Sydney King and Holly Wright assisted on the scores.
“Our chemistry as a team is really showing and we made a lot of great connections offensively,” said Haley Piatak, who held down the midfield.
SALADO BOYS 2, WIMBERLEY 2, TIE: At Wimberley, Cooper Sanders and Chris Ortiz scored first-half goals for Salado, but the Texans equalized in the second half to salvage a draw in their nondistrict matchup.
Javier Chavez and Nico Lemus assisted on the Salado goals.
The Eagles return to action at home against Liberty Hill on Tuesday.
ELLISON BOYS 3, KILLEEN 2: At Ellison, Ethan Buchanan scored all of the Eagles goals and was aided in the win by Frank Chiribel and Casey Rechtorovic.
FOOTBALL
BELTON NAMES NEW OC: Barry Campbell has been hired as the offensive coordinator for new head coach Brent Sniffin's staff, the school announced Friday.
Campbell was the head coach at Kingwood for the past eight seasons and led the Panthers to six playoff appearances.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 64, Waco 56
- No. 4 Ellison 67, Killeen 44
- Shoemaker 64, Copperas Cove 63
- Waco Midway 76, Temple 52
- BYE: Harker Heights
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 71, Burnet 56
- No. 6 Liberty Hill 85, Austin Eastside Memorial 19
- No. 21 Taylor 53, Salado 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 40, Waco 36
- Copperas Cove 47, Shoemaker 33
- Ellison 54, Killeen 23
- Waco Midway 47, Temple 37
- BYE: No. 15 Harker Heights
District 18-4A
- Gatesville 74, Waco Connally 41
- Robinson 37, China Spring 32
- Waco La Vega 35, Lorena 33
District 27-4A
- Burnet 47, Lampasas 35
- Salado 34, Taylor 20
BOYS SOCCER
- Salado 2, Wimberley 2, tie
District 12-6A
- Belton 0, Waco 0 (Belton wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Ellison 3, Killeen 2
District 27-4A
- Burnet 2, Florence 0
- Lampasas 2, Jarrell 1
GIRLS SOCCER
- Salado 2, Wimberley 0
District 12-6A
- Belton 9, Waco 0
- Copperas Cove 9, Shoemaker 0
- Waco Midway 3, Temple 0
District 17-4A
- Gatesville 2, Waco La Vega 0
District 27-4A
- Lampasas 1, Jarrell 0
TAYLOR 53, SALADO 43
No. 21 Taylor (53)
Derry 6, Blue 9, Ja’V.Carter 8, Garcia 10, Schneider 4, De La Garza 0. Ja’R.Carter 16.
Salado (43)
Self 2, Roche 4, Mescher 0, Pittman 9, Scallin 10, Miller 8, Goings 6, Brown 0, Abel 4.
Taylor 15 14 10 14—53
Salado 9 9 12 13—43
3-Point Goals—Taylor 6 (Ja’V.Carter 2, Garcia 2, Schneider, Ja’R.Carter), Salado 3 (Goings 2, Pittman). Free Throws—Taylor 11-21, Salado 10-17. Fouled Out—Ja’R.Carter, Pittman. Total Fouls—Taylor 11, Salado 16. Technicals—None.
GATESVILLE 74, WACO CONNALLY 41
Gatesville (74)
Warren 0, L.Smalley 1, Nolte 6, Chacon 9, Jones 25, C.Smalley 4, Ward 2, Coward 4, Washington 17, Jaynes 4, Boyd 2.
Waco Connally (41)
Coaster 5, Little 23, Jenkins 11, Rangel 2, Crist 0, Miller 0, Johnson 0.
Gatesville 20 17 21 16—74
Connally 3 17 10 11—41
3-Point Goals—Gatesville 6 (Chacon 3, Jones 3), Connally 1 (Little). Free Throws—Gatesville 20-30, Connally 15-25. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Gatesville 21, Connally 19. Technicals—None.
Records—Gatesville 20-12, 6-3 18-4A; Connally 0-9 18-4A.
