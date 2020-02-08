The 12th-ranked Salado Lady Eagles pose for a photo after blanking Wimberley 2-0 on Friday in a nondistrict match in Salado. Members of the team are, back row, left to right: manager Cora Thomas, Aubrey Heffner, Lauren Wilson, Madisyn Maddux, Nohemi Pena, Allison Carnahan, Madison Spradlin, Haley Piatak, Grace Graham and Sam Vargas; front row, left to right: Presley Maddux, manager Cassie Vargas, Anna Lesley, Mackenzie Miller, Avery Wright, Sydney King, Hannah Reavis, Holly Wright and Maria Pauer.