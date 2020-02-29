Lampasas’ Bre Quarles broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning with a run-scoring single and the Lady Badgers went on to beat Canyon Lake 5-2 on Friday in the Marble Falls tournament.
Quarles fell behind 0-2 in the count before knocking in the go-ahead run.
Harley Wakeman went the distance in the circle for Lampasas, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Mia Maldonado was 3 for 3 for the Lady Badgers.
Shelby Case socked a double in the first inning to plate Lampasas’ first two runs.
The Lady Badgers split two games on Thursday, getting a walk-off 3-2 win against Copperas Cove and losing 15-0 to Mission Sharyland.
Maldonado’s RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning downed Cove. She finished 2 for 4 to help her also earn the victory in the circle.
Ezra Peterson was 2 for 3 for Cove.
Hannah Perry was 2 for 3 for Lampasas against Sharyland.
Cove soccer boys stun Midway with 5-2 road victory
Jaylin Smith had two goals and an assist, and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs stunned Waco Midway 5-2 on the road Friday.
Smith scored twice in the second half as the last-place Bulldawgs (2-10-1, 8 pts 12-6A) outscored the third-place Panthers (5-4-3, 21 pts) 3-0.
Evan Thomas scored the game-deciding goal, assisted by Brandon Sargent, to break a 2-2 tie after halftime.
Smith assisted on the game’s first score, by Colby Thomas, but Midway answered with two goals and led until James Steele equalized for the Bulldawgs before the break.
Caden Chapman and Joshua Call also recorded assists for Cove.
WACO 1, HARKER HEIGHTS 0: At Waco, Salvador Hernandez scored with time running out as the Lions stunned the Knights.
Hernandez slipped behind the Knights defense to receive a through ball from Miller Cunningham. He used his chest to settle it with 4 seconds remaining, then arched a shot from the right side, about 20 yards away, just inside the back post. It landed in the net just before the clock rolled to 0.
With help from Copperas Cove, the second-place Lions (7-0-5, 27 pts 12-6A) extended their lead over Midway to six points.
Hernandez's heroics cost the Knights (6-5-2, 21 pts) at least one point that would have moved them past Midway into third place. The teams remain tied for fourth, but the Knights have played one more game than Midway.
Lady Badgers sending seven to regional powerlifting meet
Seven Lampasas girls powerlifters have qualified for the Region II, Division II Meet based on their season performances.
The meet is March 7 at Del Valle High School.
Headlining the Lady Badger contingent is junior Alyssa Ayers, who set three regional records last year in the 114-pound division and went on to finish third at the state meet. She is competing in the 123 division this season.
The rest of the group are all freshmen and sophomores: Kylee Rutledge (97 pounds), Kaydence Fletcher (105), Nimsi Vegara (105), Sarah Bowden (220), Rylie Jones (220) and Lila Walling (259).
BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Class 6A area
- No. 3 Ellison 74, Sachse 51
GIRLS
Class 4A regional semifinal
- Salado 46, CC West Oso 37
BOYS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Copperas Cove 5, Waco Midway 2
- Waco 1, Harker Heights 0
District 27-4A
- Little River-Academy 1, Lampasas 1, LRA wins 4-2 on penalties
- Salado 4, Florence 1
GIRLS SOCCER
District 12-6A
- Harker Heights 5, Waco 0
- Temple 3, Killeen 2
- Waco Midway 5, Copperas Cove 2
District 17-4A
- Lorena 3, No. 5 Gatesville 2, SO
District 27-4A
- No. 19 Salado 9, Florence 0
SOFTBALL
Marble Falls tournament
- Copperas Cove 9, SA Churchill 1
- Harker Heights 13, Marble Falls 5
- Lampasas 5, Canyon Lake 2
- Mission Sharyland 5, Copperas Cove 2
Round Rock Invitational
- Belton 8, Austin High 2
- New Braunfels Canyon 3, Belton 1
Waco ISD Tournament
- Temple 9, Killeen 2
West tournament
- No. 12 Salado 15, Waco Connally 0
- No. 12 Salado 2, West 0
BASEBALL
Colleyville Heritage-Grapevine tournament
- El Paso Bel Air 2, Copperas Cove 1
- Colleyville Heritage 9, Copperas Cove 6
Denton Ryan tournament
- Corsicana 13, Harker Heights 3
Waco ISD Tournament
- Lampasas 18, Navasota 1
- Lampasas 8, Waco 2
