Emily Poste recorded a hat trick and the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs blanked Dickinson 3-0 at the College Station Classic on Friday.

It was Poste's second hat trick in the tourney. Emma Rose, Brianna Miles and Trinity Garcia assisted on the goals.

COVE BOYS SPLIT PAIR AT TEMPLE TOURNEY: Kendric Steward broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with a goal and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs edged Waco La Vega 2-1 at the Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic.

Gabriel Davis assisted on the deciding goal. Justin Crook scored on a penalty kick in the first half to stake the Dawgs to a 1-0 lead.

Cove also led 1-0 in their first game of the day against Waco Midway, but the Panthers scored twice in the second half and won 2-1.

BELTON BOYS 2, AUSTIN AKINS 0: Mason Ladd and Noah Moaga scored in the Tigers' win at the Georgetown Governor's Cup.

FRISCO GIRLS 2, BELTON 1: Senior Daysha Thomas tied the game at 1 with the Lady Tigers' lone goal in the Frisco

Dr. Pink Tournament.

LADY BADGERS DROP 2 IN FREDERICKSBURG: Lampasas lost to Austin High (8-0) and San Antonio Cole (4-2) in the Hill Country Winter Classic in Fredericksburg.

Bella Lindsey and Becca Nobles scored goals for Lampasas.

Lindsey and Nyla Long each recorded assists.

FRIDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL

  • 3A-No. 10 Academy 62, Lake Belton 47
  • Gatesville 66, Robinson 57
  • Lampasas 59, China Spring 51
  • 4A-No. 10 Waco Connally 46, Salado 41

District 12-6A

  • Belton 66, Copperas Cove 47
  • Bryan 53, Temple 49
  • Harker Heights 65, Ellison 57
  • Shoemaker 71, Killeen 57

District 19-3A

  • Caldwell 51, Florence 40

FRIDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 12-6A

  • Belton 47, Copperas Cove 37
  • Ellison 56, Harker Heights 44
  • Killeen 59, Shoemaker 39
  • Temple 54, Bryan 30

District 6-4A

  • Lampasas 88, Gatesville 23

District 19-3A

  • Caldwell 44, Florence 33

FRIDAY'S BOYS SOCCER

Georgetown Governor’s Cup

  • Austin Bowie 4, Harker Heights 0
  • Belton 2, Austin Akins 0
  • Del Valle 3, Ellison 1

Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic

  • Copperas Cove 2, Waco La Vega 1
  • Lake Belton 3, Mexia 2
  • RR McNeil 8, Shoemaker 0
  • Waco La Vega 2, Lake Belton 0
  • Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 1
  • Waco Midway 3, Killeen 1

Gatesville tournament

  • Gatesville 3, Lorena 2
  • Lampasas 3, Robinson 1

FRIDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER

College Station Classic

  • Copperas Cove 3, Dickinson 0

Fredericksburg Hill Country Winter Classic

  • Austin High 8, Lampasas 0
  • SA Cole 4, Lampasas 2

Frisco Tournament

  • Frisco 2, Belton 1

Gatesville tournament

  • Gatesville 1, Robinson 0

Waco La Vega tournament

  • Waco La Vega 4, Florence 0

Waco Midway tournament

  • Waco Midway 1, Harker Heights 0

Waller Classic

  • Lake Belton 2, FW Brewer 0
  • Lake Belton 0, Port Neches-Groves 0 (Lake Belton wins 4-2
  • on penalties)
  • Salado 3, Cypress Falls 1

