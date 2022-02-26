Gabriel Davis scored the only goal of the game and the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs beat Bryan 1-0 on Friday to leapfrog the Vikings into the top half of the District 12-6A standings.
After a scoreless first half at Bulldawg Stadium, Davis blasted in a crossing pass from Saymon Taylor.
Bryan (4-2-4, 17 pts 12-6A), which entered the night in a three-way tie for second place with Belton and Killeen, dropped to fifth place. The Bulldawgs (5-3-2, 19 pts 12-6A) moved up to fourth place with four games left in the regular season.
Cove travels to Shoemaker on Tuesday. Bryan hosts Belton.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRYAN 4, COPPERAS COVE 3: At Bryan, Alexa Garcia had a hat trick, including two goals in a late first-half surge, to lead the Lady Vikings to a home win over the Lady Dawgs.
The win moved Bryan (6-3-1, 19 pts 12-6A) one point in front of Cove (5-3-2, 18) for third place.
Emily Poste scored twice for the Lady Dawgs. Emma Ross also had a goal. Ailene Rodarte recorded two assists.
The Lady Vikings scored three consecutive goals in a span of 5 minutes and 18 seconds just before halftime and led 3-1 at intermission. They led the rest of the way.
Cove hosts Shoemaker on Tuesday. Bryan travels to league-leading Belton (10-0-0, 30), which became the first 12-6A boys or girls soccer team to clinch a playoff spot.
LAKE BELTON 2, SALADO 1: At Temple, Ella Wheeless had a goal and assist, and Hailey Erskine also scored as the Lady Broncos got past their biggest hurdle in their quest for a perfect run through District 18-4A.
Lake Belton (21-3, 10-0 18-4A) has allowed only two goals in league play thus far, both by Salado in 2-1 decisions. The Lady Broncos are No. 4 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Tristen Oliphant also recorded an assist for Lake Belton.
The Lady Broncos host Burnet on Tuesday.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 8-1-1 (25 pts)
Belton 6-3-1 (20)
Killeen 6-3-1 (20)
Copperas Cove 5-3-2 (19)
Bryan 4-2-4 (17)
Harker Heights 3-7-0 (9)
Ellison 1-6-3 (7)
Shoemaker 1-9-0 (3)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 3, Ellison 0
- Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 0
- Killeen 4, Harker Heights 0
- Temple 3, Shoemaker 0
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
x-Belton 10-0-0 (30 pts)
Harker Heights 7-2-1 (23)
Bryan 6-3-1 (19)
Copperas Cove 5-3-2 (18)
Temple 5-4-1 (16)
Killeen 2-6-2 (10)
Shoemaker 1-9-0 (3)
Ellison 0-9-1 (1)
x-clinched playoff spot
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S 12-6A SCORES
- Belton 9, Ellison 0
- Bryan 4, Copperas Cove 3
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
- Temple 6, Shoemaker 1
FRIDAY'S AREA GIRLS SOCCER
District 18-4A
- Burnet 1, Gatesville 0
- Florence 2, Academy 1
- Lake Belton 2, Salado 1
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL
Allen tournament
- Belton 7, Lucas Lovejoy 7, tie
Round Rock Lady Dragon Invitational
- Lake Belton 2, Round Rock 0
- Lake Belton 6, Lexington 0
