COPPERAS COVE — It was a lack of discipline — both mentally and on the field — that proved costly, according to new Copperas Cove head football coach Tony Johnson.
Several penalties, many of which were of the 15-yard variety, and a 70-yard bomb compounded problems for the Bulldawgs as the Georgetown Eagles rolled to a 38-14 victory Friday evening, spoiling Johnson’s debut.
“Seven personal fouls, you can’t beat anybody,” Johnson said, audibly frustrated after the game. “Even terrible teams, you can’t beat them when you have personal fouls.”
Though Georgetown is not a “terrible team,” Johnson admitted.
“That’s a good football team,” he said.
Getting the ball after halftime, the Eagles took all of three plays to score twice to extend their lead to 28-6.
Running back Andrew Petter scampered 60 yards untouched on the second play of the half after quarterback Tucker Griffin overthrew a wide-open receiver on the first play of the half. Petter’s long touchdown run was his third score of the game.
Then, immediately following an interception thrown by Copperas Cove junior quarterback Gabriel Rodriguez on its opening drive of the second half, the Eagles struck again.
On a trick play, kicker/punter Matthew Jarvis took a backward pass from Griffin and heaved it to a wide-open Drayden Dickmann several yards downfield. Dickmann ran the rest of the way for the 70-yard score.
The trick play and a previously missed opportunity in particular frustrated Johnson.
“You can’t give up stupid stuff like that on the trick play,” he said. “You can’t miss a field goal before the half.”
Down 14-6 and having just driven the ball from its own 37 to the Eagle 26-yard line in just about 50 seconds, kicker Jan Erdel’s 43-yard field goal attempt fell well short as time expired in the second quarter.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Bulldawgs, however.
“I expected our kids to come out fired up and to play hard. And they did,” he said. “I’m not mad about them at all in that regard. They stayed in the game all four quarters. They fought. Nobody quit.”
With their backs against the wall after the Jarvis-to-Dickmann trick play, the Bulldawgs responded, driving 65 yards in eight plays to cut the deficit.
Rodriguez began the drive with a 15-yard scramble to the 50-yard line. He then extended the drive a few plays later, drawing a 15-yard penalty from Georgetown as he slid to the ground on a run.
On the next play, Rodriguez found Demetrius Pearce in the end zone for the touchdown. Wide receiver Daniel Izquierdo ran in the two-point try to cut the deficit in the third quarter.
“I thought Gabe Rodriguez played well at quarterback,” Johnson said. “I thought he played better than I thought he would.”
Rodriguez finished with 89 yards, a touchdown and an interception on nine of 18 passing. Pearce hauled in five of Rodriguez’s passes for a total of 58 yards.
Johnson also was pleased with the work of the offensive line in creating running lanes for running back Craig Brown.
Brown finished with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries while adding 19 yards on two receptions out of the backfield.
He got things going early with a 13-yard run on the opening play of the game on a drive that stalled three plays later.
Brown helped spark the first scoring drive for the Bulldawgs, tallying 50 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards to help the Bulldawgs march into the Eagles’ red zone.
Rodriguez capped off the 95-yard scoring drive with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone.
Offensively, the Bulldawgs notched a total of 243 yards. They also picked up a total of 14 first downs — some via Georgetown penalties.
Given the sparks the team showed — including a successful surprise onside kick and a fourth-quarter fumble recovery — Johnson felt the game could have been much different had it not been for the penalties and mental errors.
"It's probably more of a 28-14 game, a 28-21 game if those don't happen," he said. "And then if you take those seven personal fouls away, maybe it's 21-21 and we’re talking about a victory here.”
Despite the brief consideration of what-ifs, Johnson quickly dispelled any thoughts of there being moral victories amid the loss.
“There are no moral victories in football, only real ones,” he said.
Johnson said he and the team will go back to the drawing board this week to seek out the first real victory of the season.
The Bulldawgs (0-1) stay at home to face Georgetown East View next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
- Belton 34, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
- Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
- Gatesville 22, Taylor 21
- Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
- Killeen 42, Chaparral 6
- Lake Belton 47, Leander Rouse 21
- Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
- San Saba 46, Florence 14
- Shoemaker 31, San Angelo Central 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.