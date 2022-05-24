COPPERAS COVE — For some, a spring game marks the conclusion. For Tony Johnson, it is only the beginning.
Copperas Cove capped off its spring schedule Tuesday by conducting its annual Blue & White Game, but something was different. In fact, almost everything was different.
In February, Johnson became the Bulldawgs’ third head coach since 2018, and the move ushered in a wave of turnover as virtually an entirely new cast of assistant coaches followed the hire.
So, while spring is typically a time for staffs to prepare their teams for the upcoming season by evaluating incoming rosters and cementing particulars, Johnson is merely attempting to catch up.
“We have 18 coaches,” he said, “and literally 12 of us are new. We are just working on getting down verbiage and terminology so that these kids aren’t going into the summer blind. Can you imagine if we were to just start in the fall? We would be so far behind everybody.
“So it was necessary to have spring ball and get to know the kids and what they can do. Now, we know what we are working with, and we can develop them accordingly.”
Copperas Cove opened the spring game with a simulated 12-minute quarter before running several series of scripted plays. During the live quarter, the White team dominated, recording all the points en route to a 24-0 showing.
Following a period of scoreless action, kicker Jan Erdel connected on a 37-yard field goal with 7 minutes, 40 seconds remaining on the clock, and less than 80 seconds later, the White team returned to the end zone thanks to defensive back Jayden Triplett’s 50-yard interception return.
Then, White team quarterbacks Gabe Rodriguez and Anthony King each completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Pearce during the final 5:04 of the period. Pearce also added a long touchdown during the scripted plays.
“I was feeling really good out there,” the incoming junior said. “I had three touchdowns, but I wanted to end up with five. Still, we are looking really good so far this year.
“We’ve got a new coaching staff, and they taught me a lot of new stuff, so I really like our potential.”
But the Bulldawgs have a lot of work left to do in order to complete a comeback to state prominence.
After former longtime head coach Jack Welch’s 24-year stint overseeing the program, which included two trips to the state championship game, came to an end following the 2017 season, Copperas Cove has been unable to create traction.
Jack Alvarez held the position for two years, reaching the playoffs in his debut, before Jason Hammett took over, leading the program to a 2-18 record in a pair of seasons.
Now, Johnson will attempt to revive the Bulldawgs, and he has the resume to do so.
Johnson arrives at Copperas Cove following a four-year period as head coach at Dallas W.T. White, where he led the Longhorns to their first winning record in two decades and their first playoff appearance in 14 years. Additionally, the program had consecutive winning records for the first time in 40 years under Johnson.
While only time will tell if the intention comes to fruition, Johnson understands the spring game was only the beginning.
“When a team has been down,” he said, “there is only one way to go and that is up. My last two jobs have been rebuilding programs, and that is what this is. It takes a lot of time, patience and discipline.
“We are trying to teach them right and wrong on so many fronts within this game, and we are working on those things.”
