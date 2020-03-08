Copperas Cove's Alyssa Arnold is set to defend her state powerlifting championship.
Arnold, a senior who also was a state runner-up as a sophomore, set a Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Region 2, Division I (5A/6A) Meet record with a 490-pound deadlift on the way to winning the 259-pound-and-over class Saturday at Del Valle High School.
Arnold crushed her competition, winning by nearly 400 pounds with a 1,380 total. She bench pressed 315 while the rest of the field failed to top 200. She squatted 575 to top the field by 165.
Arnold set two state meet records last year with a 310 bench press and 1,305 total. She'll also be favored to add her name to the state deadlift mark, which was set two years ago at 465.
Ellison junior Lagi Ah Sang is headed to the state meet for the third time following her record-setting performance Saturday.
Ah Sang, a state bronze medalist last season, set Region 2 marks with a 475-pound deadlift and a 1,155 three-lift total to easily win the 259-pound division.
The deadlift is 40 pounds better than the state meet record she set last season.
Lampasas' Alyssa Ayers, who set three Division II (4A) regional records last year in the 114 division on her way to placing third at state, added two more records this year in the 123 division.
Ayers benched 200 pounds and finished with an 815 total. She was honored as the top lifter in the light classes.
Two area lifters took the top two spots in the Division II 114 class. Gatesville's Kylie Rystad, who finished second behind Ayers last season, posted the top squat and bench press to win the title. Salado's Samantha Vargas was second.
Gatesville's Alayna Washington, a regional silver medalist in the 123 division last season, dominated the 132 field, winning by 150 pounds. She was the best in every lift. Washington was named top squatter in the light classes.
Salado's Austyn Montemayor edged Stephenville's Arianna Rosati-Floyd by five pounds for the 198 championship.
The state meet is March 20 (4A) and March 21 (6A) at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.
The top two lifters in each weight class advance to state. Lifters can also advance by posting a qualifying total.
Harker Heights' Paige Bridenstine earned a trip to state with her second straight runner-up finish in the Division I 114 class. All three of her lifts were personal bests. Belton's Diamond Davis was fourth but qualified with her total.
Belton's Stephanny Ruiz placed fourth in 132, but qualified as the 6A runner-up since the top two were both in 5A. Copperas Cove's Arianna Eseroma was just 10 pounds shy of taking Ruiz's spot.
In the 148 class, Cove's Jiya Edwards advanced with a qualifying total after finishing fourth. Her teammate, Maddison Sheumaker, also placed fourth and advanced for the second straight year with a qualifying total in the 165 division.
Belton's Rylee Pratt was fourth in 181, but earned her spot as the top 6A lifter.
Cove's Alisha Donnatien was fifth in the 198 field, but was the top 6A lifter.
Heights' Cerenity Hunkin was fifth in the 259 class and advanced as the 6A runner-up by finishing five pounds ahead of Belton's Marryah Smith McCarthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.