The Copperas Cove girls powerlifting team finished one point shy of the regional championship on Friday at Lockhart High School, but the Lady Dawgs were No. 1 when it came to crowning individual champions.
Meanwhile, defending state champion Paige Bridenstine of Harker Heights was on track for another 114-pound title, winning her division handily.
Alyssa Marmolejo (97 pounds), Gabrielle Edouard (148), Jiya Edwards (165) and Joem Toala (259) won Region 2, Division 1 Class 6A titles for Cove. Ellison produced two champions.
Marmolejo and Toala were dominant in their victories.
Marmolejo topped state-bound runner-up Sol Selvera of Harker Heights by 100 pounds with a squat, bench press and dead lift total of 580 pounds. She posted the top lifts in division in all three disciplines.
Toala finished 160 pounds ahead of Del Valle's Berry Vital with a 950 total. She, too, was tops in all three lifts, including a 400-pound squat.
Edouard tied with Ellison's Carmara McElrath with an 835 total in the 148 division.
Edouard won the tiebreaker with the lower body weight at the weigh-in. McElrath topped the field with a 345 squat, a personal record, and also beat Edouard on the bench, but Edouard made up the difference with the best dead lift, 30 pounds ahead of the next best.
The top two finishers in each division qualify for state, but lifters can also advance with a sufficient qualifying total, which is how Belton's Jacci Myers advanced to state. She was fourth with an 800 total.
Myers was seventh in last year's state meet.
Edwards edged Belton's Maya Jones, 960-930, for the 165 title. The 960 total made her the winner of the entire meet.
Jones topped her in the squat 390-360, but Edwards had a massive 390-335 edge in the dead lift and also posted the best bench press. The dead lift was the best in the entire meet by 30 pounds
Edwards finished fourth at state last year while Jones was seventh.
Bridenstine, a senior, finished a whopping 290 ahead of runner-up Jacky Cano of Del Valle with a 790 total. That was 10 off her regional tally from a year ago. It matched her second-best score of the season. She lifted 805 on Feb. 19 at the Del Valle Invitational. She won state last year with an 810 score.
Bridenstine dominated in all three lifts. She squatted 330 while the rest of the field was short of 200.
Ellison's Erika Spradlin won by 100 in the 259-plus division, aided by personal-bests in the squat and bench. Belton's Zoeii Peterson also advanced.
Ellison's Leilani Dudley was the 132-pound winner by 35 pounds. Heights' Alexis Bermea finished third, just 10 pounds from advancing.
Only four other lifters advanced via qualifying totals, including Ellison's Maria Rivera-Roman, who was third in the 105 division. She was fourth in the state last
season.
Heights' Carollicia Roberts was runner-up in the 123 division, just 20 pounds behind San Marcos winner Sara Carrizales.
Rozalyn Simmons also advanced for the Lady Knights in the 181 division.
Copperas Cove's Jolina Toala was just 5 pounds from qualifying in the 220 division. She was the lightest lifter in the field at 199.6 pounds.
Ellison's Lanijah Harrell also came close to advancing, finishing 15 behind in the 198 division.
The 6A state meet is set for March 16 at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
