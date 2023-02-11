Michaela Grimm is ranked second in the region, but she was clearly the elite of her weight class at Wednesday’s Temple Invitational.
Approximately one month ago, Copperas Cove’s standout lifter established herself near the top of Region II rankings by earning a silver medal at the Belton ISD Invitational, where she fell 10 pounds shy of the 97-pound division champion’s 450-pound total.
In the Lady Bulldawgs’ return to action, however, nobody could compete with Grimm.
En route to totaling 485 pounds — 115 more than the closest competitor — Grimm had a 195-pound squat, 95-pound bench press and 195-pound deadlift.
The impressive outing accounted for one of three gold medals for Copperas Cove, which won the team title with 43 points.
A’mya Moss (155-90-170–415) and Jolina Toala (370-195-365–930) were first in the 123- and 220-pound divisions, respectively, while teammates Katherine Grimm (105, 155-90-170–415) and Jazmine Letterman (198, 290-125-290–705) earned silver medals for the Lady Bulldawgs.
Additionally, Kyan Ramos (245-125-235–605) and Jennylynn Martinez (200-150-235–585) were third in the 123- and 132-pound weight classes, respectively.
Temple and Belton (35) followed in the final standings.
The Tem-Cats had three lifters earn gold medals, while the Lady Tigers emerged with another.
Zoe Guerroro (165), Aysiah Wiser (181) and Anastasia Duncan (259) were Temple’s weight-class winners, while Jacci Myers accounted for Belton’s lone win, placing first in the 148-pound division with 865 pounds (320-195-350).
Although the Lady Tigers only produced one championship, they were runner-up in multiple divisions, including the 148-pound weight class, where Lole Reyes (310-170-320–800) was second to Myers. In the region, Myers is ranked second and Reyes is eighth.
Kelis Smith (132, 235-140-250–625), Brayton Torres (165, 215-125-225–565), Gianna Laga (181, 235-150-275–660) and Ashley Farmer (259+, 285-155-270–710) each placed second for Belton.
Other top showings for the Tem-Cats included Stormi Guinaldo (2nd, 114), Amanda Melendez (2nd, 123), Jazaria Clinton (2nd, 259), Brooklyn Williams (3rd, 165), Laniah Webb (3rd, 181) and Mariah Gaines (3rd, 198).
