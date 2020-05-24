Since becoming a young child, Copperas Cove’s Adora Lumpkin has had her sights set on going to college.
“It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to since I was young,” she said in a phone interview Friday.
In the fall, the soccer player will set foot on the campus of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, but it will be with an added bonus.
Lumpkin recently signed a letter of intent to play soccer with the Warriors.
“It’s kind of a dream come true,” she said.
Lumpkin said she had also been recruited by Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.
She said she chose Indian Hills over Pratt, because the coach (Anthony Longo) was more open and offered her a scholarship before the coach at Pratt.
Lumpkin joins a good Indian Hills team that finished 15-2-1 in 2019. Longo has coached the team for three years, racking up an overall record of 56-12-5.
Lumpkin said, from a soccer perspective, the Warriors are getting a player who is dedicated and self-driven.
From a personal standpoint, they are getting someone who is optimistic and positive, she said.
Lumpkin’s coach at Copperas Cove, Chelsea Spoor, said Lumpkin was a productive scorer in her career for the Lady Bulldawgs.
“Adora’s very technical,” Spoor said, meaning she has good technique with her feet.
“She plays real pretty soccer,” she added.
Spoor said Lumpkin’s legacy at Copperas Cove will be the way she played such a beautiful brand of soccer.
Lumpkin’s high school highlights include a first team all-district selection and team captain status in her senior season.
At Indian Hills, Lumpkin will study to receive a business degree to set her on a path of realizing her dream of being in the real estate business, she said.
