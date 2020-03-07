HARKER HEIGHTS — Copperas Cove’s Bianca Dudley buried the sudden-death shootout goal in the left side of the net past Harker Heights goalkeeper Brooke Frierson, giving the Lady Bulldawgs two key points after a 1-1 draw with the Lady Knights on Friday.
The Lady Dawgs won the shootout 4-3.
Copperas Cove is trying to keep pace with Temple, which beat Waco 2-0 Friday night.
The shootout win gives Copperas Cove (7-6-1) 23 points in the 12-6A standings, six points behind Temple’s 29 after Friday’s results. The shootout loss means Harker Heights (8-3-3) is now tied with Temple for third place in the district.
“It’s a big win,” said Copperas Cove head coach Chelsea Spoor. “Heights is probably the best Heights team we’ve seen in my six years at Cove. ... To be able to take a game from them, even in a shootout, I’ll take it any day.”
Although the Lady Knights had more scoring opportunities in the second half, the Lady Bulldawgs played an aggressive brand of soccer and appeared to control the tempo in the second half.
“At halftime, we talked about just going out, playing intense and not letting up,” Spoor said.
Harker Heights head coach Matthew Evans said his team struggled matching the Cove intensity at times.
“They play the game hard,” he said. “Their physicality was there, and at times we just didn’t match it.”
When Harker Heights was able to break through the Cove defense in the second half, however, they had good opportunities to break the tie.
Lady Bulldawg goalkeeper senior Sanyia Henegar made three diving saves in the second half, two of them against Lady Knight forward Kerry Lee.
Evans called the scoring chances missed opportunities.
“We missed some ones that we shouldn’t have missed,” he said. “When you’re in a game like this, and every ball that’s coming in — every cross that’s coming in — there’s just so much excitement on every pass, and you just have to be calm in the moment.”
Trinity Williams, Haven Stevenson, Alexis Honts and Bianca Dudley scored for Cove in the shootout. Daniela Collado-Cintron, Taylor Kelley and Grace Wallace scored for Heights.
The two teams played an entertaining first half with good passes, good defense, breakaway saves and one long goal.
Harker Heights provided sustained offensive pressure for a two- to three-minute stretch, starting with Eryka Anderson’s breakaway opportunity that had the Lady Bulldawg goalkeeper off-balance.
She got help from her defense, however, as they were able to clear the ball and end the scoring chance.
Just a little bit later, two other Lady Knights had an opportunity to break the scoreless tie, but they were turned away by good goalkeeping by Henegar.
Next, it was Copperas Cove’s turn. One of the Lady Bulldawgs found herself in the clear with a breakaway chance, but her shot ended up in the arms of Frierson.
Finally, with 10:49 left in the first half, the Lady Knights fired the opening salvo, as Collado-Cintron scored after the play was set up off of a crosser from the far side of the pitch.
Harker Heights had an opportunity to add to the lead moments later when Lee had a breakaway opportunity that clanged off the goalpost.
The Lady Bulldawgs stayed aggressive, challenging the Heights opportunities, and it eventually paid off. Running down the far side of the field, Stevenson fired a shot from about 20 to 30 yards away that went over the outstretched arms of Frierson.
Both teams play Shoemaker next.
Copperas Cove plays Shoemaker at 7:30 p.m. on March 17 at Bulldawg Stadium in Coperras Cove.
Harker Heights travels to Shoemaker for a 7:30 p.m. match March 20 at Shoemaker High.
Heading into spring break, both teams will hit the practice field.
“We’re going to take a look at the film like we always do and figure out the things we did good, and we’re going to enhance upon them,” Evans said. “Then we’ll take a look at the areas of improvement, and we’re going to get it back together.”
For Cove, the preparation is the same.
“We’re going to practice over spring break, and we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Spoor said.
In order to get the final playoff spot, Copperas Cove needs to win its remaining two games outright, and it will also need either Temple or Harker Heights to lose outright in their remaining games.
Copperas Cove finishes the season at Temple.
