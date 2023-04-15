Harker Heights capped off an impressive regular-season schedule Thursday, emerging from the District 12-6A meet with six first-place finishes en route to claiming the team championship.
Competing at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium, the Knights placed among the top three in 13 events and accumulated 173 points — 24 more than the host Wildcats, who were second (149).
Along with winning the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 28.89 seconds and the 1,600 relay in 3:24.50, Harker Heights saw juniors Ashton Stanford and Jordan Pope and seniors Re’Shaun Sanford and Deaubry Hood win individual gold medals.
Hood posted a time of 10.84 to win the 100, narrowly beating Sanford (2nd, 10.87), who won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 10¼ inches, while Stanford cleared 6-4 in the high jump, and Pope finished the 400 in 50.19.
In addition to hardware, the performances earned berths at the upcoming area meet, where the top four finishers in each event from District 11 and District 12 will compete for spots at the Region II meet.
The Knights will be well represented at Thursday’s area meet at Waco Midway after capturing three silver and three bronze medals.
Harker Heights placed second (42.46) in the 400 relay, and Isaiah Morris, a junior, was third (22.37) in the 200, and in field events, senior Evan Kime (12-0) and sophomore Tyler Johnson (9-6) were second and third, respectively, in the pole vault, while senior King White’s leap of 47-1 was good for second in the triple jump, and senior Daniel Lanxon was third (44-7¼) in the shot put.
With fourth-place showings, Knights senior Cade Perry (800, 2:00.55), juniors Kyshaun Otis (200, 22.39; long jump, 21-9¼), Jaden Cook (discus, 140-8) and Kaleb Maxey (400, 52.07) and sophomore Brian Hood (300 hurdles, 40.54) qualified for the area meet.
Temple collected a trio of gold medals inside its home stadium, winning the 400 relay in 41.74 to complement first-place outings from Jeremiah Mungia (shot put, 47-0¾) and distance runner Tyson Tamez (800, 1:59.14). Mungia also advanced in the discus (2nd, 146-2), and Tamez also advanced in the 1,600 (3rd, 4:34.19).
The Wildcats were runners-up in five more events as well, including the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:26.04.
Individually, Ayden Brown (shot put, 46-3¾), Anthony Soto (800, 1:59.99), Ben Huber (400, 51.20) and DeJohn Thomas (200, 22.24) were second.
Other area qualifiers for Temple were Endrei Sauls (discus, 141-7), William Garcia (400, 51.21), Naeten Mitchell (300 hurdles, 39.86), Christian Tutson (long jump, 21-9½) and Jeremiah Lennon (triple jump, 43-11¾), who were each third, and fourth-place finishers Brycen Gaines (pole vault, 9-0) and La’Ron Alexander (3,200, 10:10.88).
Midway recorded 103 points to place third with Bryan (68), Pflugerville Weiss (62), Hutto (45) and Copperas Cove (11) rounding out the final standings.
Daevion Phillips, a sophomore, was one of two Bulldawgs to qualify for area after finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.34, while senior teammate Preston Anderson was fourth (42-10¾) in the triple jump.
Like at the district meet, the top four finishers in each event at the area meet will advance to the two-day regional meet, which will be held at Midway on Friday.
Just missing out on area berths with fifth-place showings were Cody Zimmerman (3,200, 10:36.40), Zecheriah Young (high jump, 5-10), White (long jump, 21-3½) and Perry (400, 52.35), of Harker Heights, Mikal Harrison-Pilot (200, 22.64), Alexander (1,600, 4:45.28) and Sauls (shot put, 43-0¼), of Temple, and William Chappell (triple jump, 42-9¾), of Copperas Cove.
Each will serve as an alternate.
