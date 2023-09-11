After Copperas Cove's disappointing loss on Sept. 1 to Georgetown East View — the team's eighth straight, and against one of only two teams the Bulldawgs beat last season — it seemed Cove's season was headed nowhere.
But the Bulldawgs weren't dwelling on the past when Manor came to town on Friday.
Quarterback Micah Casson engineered two late go-ahead scoring drives, the latter, completed with just 26 seconds remaining, holding up for a 42-36 Cove victory.
Casson completed 21 of 41 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. He was nearly Cove's leading rusher, too, with 67 yards on eight carries.
After the Bulldawgs blew a 34-28 lead with 1:08 remaining and no timeouts, Casson smartly led Cove back down the field and found Arthur Miller (6-150 receiving) over the middle for 43 yards and the deciding score.
Miller had given Cove a 34-28 lead with 2:08 remaining after hauling in a 31-yard TD.
But Manor answered a minute later with a 60-yard TD run on fourth-and-1. A two-point conversion broke the tie and Cove, which trailed 14-0 early, was behind again.
But not for long.
Receiver Daniel Izquierdo (7-116) also topped 100 yards for Cove. Malik Cuthbert had 126 yards rushing and receiving, scored two TDs and added a pair of critical two-point conversions.
On defense, Gabriel Rodriguez contributed nine tackles to go with a sack and two forced fumbles.
Next up for the Bulldawgs is a trip to Waco to face University, the only other team Cove beat last season.
Cove hasn't won consecutive games since beating Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Temple to finish the 2018 regular season.
Manor-Cove wasn't the only thrilling finish in the area.
Lake Belton and Red Oak went to overtime in a Thursday game televised nationally on ESPN2.
Lake Belton receiver Micah Hudson displayed why he is a five-star prospect. Hudson, who committed to Texas Tech on Monday, had been drawing a lot of attention from drooling college fanbases.
They weren't disappointed.
Hudson had three catches for 147 yards in the first half, including a 62-yard score featuring some ankle-busting moves you can see here.
To their credit, Red Oak shut out Hudson in the second half and rallied for a 38-34 win.
Lampasas QB Reed Jerome had a monstrous night against East View in a 72-37 win on Friday, completing 22 of 29 passes for 293 yards and four TDs while running for 100 yards and two scores.
Chaparral matched the win total of its inaugural season with a 34-21 victory over Marble Falls. Not surprisingly, the Bobcats did it with their ground game. Davian Arthur ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Kenneth Johnson ran for 131 yards and one score.
More Week 3 All-Stars:
- Brandon Brown Jr., Shoemaker — 19 touches for 189 yards and three TDs in 35-26 loss at Midlothian.
- Kardae Hicks, Killeen — 24-161 rushing, one TD, 27-yard TD reception in 37-13 win over Cleburne.
- Eli Mascarenas, Lake Belton — 11-24-1 passing for 323 yards, two TDs passing, one rushing.
- Jadan Montgomery, Killeen — two interceptions.
- Lawson Mooney, Gatesville — 13 tackles, blocked FG in 21-17 loss to McGregor.
- Davion Peters, Lake Belton — 107 yards, two TDs on five touches.
- Dylan Plake, Harker Heights — 22-of-32 passing for 351 yards and five TDs in 34-33 loss at Round Rock Cedar Ridge.
- Reese Rumfield, Belton — 18-28-1 passing for 199 yards, four TDs in 28-21 win at Huntsville.
- Rayshon Smith, Gatesville — 21 touches for 128 yards.
- Galayum Taylor, Killeen — 50-yard punt return TD.
- Jett Walker, Lampasas — 17 touches for 201 yards and two TDs.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated with Hudson's recent commitment to Texas Tech.
