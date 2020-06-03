Training facilities and athletic fields will see action Monday as both Killeen Independent School District and Copperas Cove Independent School District will resume optional athletic training.
Monday marks the first day high schools are able to resume athletic training, according to the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school sports.
At KISD, the training will include strength and conditioning sessions, as well as fall sport-specific activities for football, volleyball, tennis and cross country, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
“In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines athletes will be placed in small groups to limit contact with other students and reduce exposure to COVID-19,” Maya said in a release.
Students and staff will be required to self-screen and will be prohibited from participating if they experience symptoms.
At KISD, students must provide their own towel, the release said.
CCISD coaches have entry and exit plans to all athletic facilities, according to district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.
Locker rooms will be closed, so athletes are required to come to practice already dressed, the release from Sledd said.
Water fountains and water devices will also be off limits, so athletes should bring their own water. The district will provide single-use water bottles for athletes who come without water.
“This is a great opportunity get our kids back on campus. We could not be more excited about our preparation for 2020-2021 seasons,” CCISD Athletic Director Jason Hammett said in the release. “The UIL has set forth guidelines that will allow for the return to working together while protecting the health and safety of our athletes. The process being back to 100% normal will not be quick but June 8 is the beginning.”
Band camps are delayed until July at both districts.
