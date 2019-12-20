The Copperas Cove girls bowling team matched Ellison at 3-0 in district play with a tight 10-7 victory over the Killeen Lady Roos on Tuesday at Hallmark Lanes.
Cove led 4-3 after match play. The teams then split the team games with Cove gaining the final two points on total pins by 11. Annastasia Leon-Guerrero led all scorers for Cove while Lorraine Breytsprak topped the Lady Roos (0-3).
The Killeen boys swept the match play games before taking three of four team games for a 15-2 victory over Cove.
Sirmon Newbill-McLoud and Michael Bonnett Jr. led the Roos (2-1) in scoring while Ryan Alexander topped Cove (0-3).
Heights sweeps Memorial Christian
The Harker Heights boys pummeled the Memorial Christian Warriors at Killeen Bowlerama by sweeping the match 17-0.
Isaac James (244), Robert Davie Jr. (241) and Jayce Borja (214) all averaged over 200 in the sweep. Heights now has sole possession of first place in district play at 3-0.
Memorial Christian, led by Micah Musser, fell to 1-2.
The Lady Knights earned a sweep with a hard-fought 10½-6½ victory over the Lady Warriors.
Heights, led by Nyssa White and Shyanne Ciesiolka led 4½-2½ after match play. The teams then split the team games for the final margin, with Heights (2-1) winning the total pins battle.
Memorial Christian fell to 0-3.
Ellison splits with Shoemaker
The Ellison Lady Eagles continued their unbeaten season with a 17-0 shutout of Shoemaker on Monday at Hallmark Lanes.
Mya LeValley and Caitlin Schirripa led a balanced Lady Eagle attack that overwhelmed Shoemaker.
Ellison raised its district record to 3-0 while Shoemaker, which was led in scoring by Kasia Nelson, fell to 1-2
The Shoemaker boys earned a split with a 12-5 win over the Eagles. Abraham Diaz and Marcus Christian led the Grey Wolves (2-1) to a 5-2 lead after match play before securing the victory with wins in the first two team games.
Kalei Neves averaged 202 to lead all scorers for Ellison (1-2).
District bowling matches resume on Jan. 6 with Ellison taking on Killeen at Killeen Bowlerama while Memorial Christian meets Shoemaker at Hallmark Lanes.
On Jan. 7, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights square off at Killeen Bowlerama. All matches are set for 4:30 p.m.
