Jiya Edwards recorded 13 kills and eight blocks to help the Copperas Cove volleyball team pick up its first win of the season, 17-25, 25-11, 25-7, 25-12, on Tuesday at Elgin.
Cove (1-2) had dropped its first two matches against perennial powers Liberty Hill and 4A’s third-ranked China Spring.
Kyra Gaston led Cove with nine blocks and added eight kills. Jasmine Davis contributed 11 kills. Emma Wasiak tallied 23 digs, and Emily Vanderpoel led the team with 23 assists. Leeann Edmond, Jae Rogers and Edwards each served three aces.
The Lady Dawgs host Leander Glenn (3 p.m.) and Georgetown East View (6 p.m.) on Saturday.
