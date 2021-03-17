Copperas Cove’s Anissa Amaro and Larisa Perez each had three hits and the Lady Dawgs scored the first nine runs of the game on the way to a 10-5 win at Ellison on Tuesday.
Cove remained unbeaten in District 12-6A play at 4-0 while the Lady Eagles fell to 2-2.
The Lady Dawgs led from the early going, with Meagan Hunt scoring the first run off of a hit to right field by Perez.
Hunt found herself scoring again two innings later after the ball slipped from the Ellison third baseman’s hands, giving Hunt the chance to dash for home. Another run scored in the inning and Cove led 3-0.
The fifth inning saw Cove cement its control of the game, adding six runs for a 9-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the final two innings that Ellison made a rally, first scoring two runs in the sixth, and then adding a three-run homer by Elizabeth Eakin in the seventh.
“I’m very proud of the last two innings,” Ellison coach Kelly Berg said. “It would’ve been really easy to just mail it in, and of course Kiki (Kyana Rogers) did a great job pitching.”
The start of the sixth inning saw Eakin hit theball just barely in fair territory for a double. Kylee Ortiz was at bat next and smashed the ball up the middle, past the pitcher’s legs, giving Eakin a chance to sprint past third all the way home and giving Ellison its first run of the game.
Alesandra Nunez Morales knocked in another run for Ellison to bring the score to 9-2.
Sabrina Morgan was first to bat for Ellison in the final inning and hit the ball into left field for a single. Gwyneth Gebert followed with a bunt that slipped by Cove’s defense and puting runners at first and second.
The next two Ellison batters struck out, but Eakin kept the game going, sending the first pitch she sawflying out of the park for a three-run homer.
“I thought (Alondra Shelby), number 1, going into right field kind of gave us a little spark,” Berg said. “She had a real nice single. I just think our bats started coming more to life later in the game.
“(We) waited too long to get started. I’m happy with how we finished, I’d just like to get a better start and not shoot ourselves in the foot so much.”
12-6A STANDINGS
Bryan 5-0
Copperas Cove 4-0
Harker Heights 3-1
Belton 2-2
Ellison 2-2
Shoemaker 1-3
Temple 0-4
Killeen 0-5
TUESDAY'S SCORES
- Belton 3, Temple 1
- Bryan 10, Killeen 0, 5 innings, Game 1
- Bryan 14, Killeen 1, 5 innings, Game 2
- Copperas Cove 10, Ellison 5
- Harker Heights 11, Shoemaker 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.