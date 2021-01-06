BELTON — The good news for the Belton Lady Tigers is that there are still plenty of games remaining on their District 12-6A docket, with their next league contest scheduled for Friday at Ellison. The bad news is that the taste of one of their lowest offensive outputs of the season will linger over the next few days.
Belton trailed 18-4 at halftime after being held scoreless in the second quarter, committed 18 turnovers for the game and didn’t reach the 30-point plateau for the fourth time this season in a 42-26 loss to Copperas Cove on Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Nylah Modeste and Anna Beamesderfer led Belton (4-11, 1-4) with eight points each. Zanyra Adams scored four points and Shelby Foster chipped in three.
For Copperas Cove, which entered Tuesday night with a winless record in 12-6A play, AZ Knotts finished with a game-high 16 points, including 12 after halftime. T’shayla Marie added seven points and Kyrah Gaston finished with five for the Lady Dawgs (6-11, 1-4).
Modeste scored Belton’s only four points of the first half, all coming in the first quarter. She opened the scoring with a layup with just less than 5 minutes remaining before Cove responded with a layup by Danielle McGriff and a 3-pointer from Marie. Jasmine Sankey made it 7-4 with a basket in the post for Cove in the closing seconds.
The offense continued to struggle for Belton as the first half progressed. The Lady Tigers shot 0-for-7 from the field in the second quarter and missed a free throw. The Lady Dawgs had 11 points in the frame thanks to balanced scoring.
Belton found success on the offensive end in the second half, primarily by getting to the free throw line. Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, those trips to the charity stripe often ended with misses. Belton went 15-for-30 from the line after intermission, compared to its 0-for-1 showing over the opening two quarters. Modeste sank a pair of free throws to get Belton into double figures at 26-11 with 2:51 remaining in the third. Adams split two shots from the line to make it 30-15, before Marie capped the quarter’s scoring with two free throws that made it 34-15 entering the final 8 minutes.
Khia Horton’s steal and ensuing layup made it 36-15 for Copperas Cove with 5:45 left in the game, and Beamesderfer made a 3-pointer to make it 40-22 with 1:37 remaining. Beamesderfer split a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to cap the scoring.
12-6A GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harker Heights 5-0
Ellison 4-1
Temple 4-1
Bryan 2-3
Shoemaker 2-3
Belton 1-4
Copperas Cove 1-4
Killeen 1-4
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Copperas Cove 42, Belton 26
- Harker Heights 60, Ellison 47
- Shoemaker 50, Killeen 41
- Temple 53, Bryan 34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.