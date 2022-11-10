LEANDER – Derik Short’s goal is to win, but he believes success starts away from the court.
After 26 years in the profession, Short arrived at Copperas Cove during the offseason with the intention of taking the program to new heights, but Thursday, he took one of the first steps as the Lady Bulldawgs traveled to compete in the three-day Leander Rouse Tip-off Classic.
Copperas Cove finished the opening day with a 1-1 record, but Short was not overly concerned with the outcomes, because he wants to emerge from the tournament with something more valuable than a
championship.
“Any time you come into a new program,” Short said, “it takes a while to establish the bond and trust that is required to change the culture in the way you want to change it. So, tournaments are a good situation for the kids to see you outside of the basketball court.
“To me, that is where relationships are built in a more casual and fun way that the kids enjoy and the coaches love.”
The Lady Bulldawgs began their stay with a 68-30 victory against Belton before falling to Round Rock 72-48.
As a result, Copperas Cove placed second in the three-team Pool A, advancing it to face Boerne Champion at noon today.
Against the Lady Dragons, the Lady Bulldawgs fell into an early hole, but at halftime, Short challenged his roster, and while it did not produce the desired outcome, the effort was there.
“My philosophy as a coach has always been that if you take care of the process,” he said, “the process will take care of the score. We just didn’t take care of the process and execute the way we were taught.
“Once we got back to the basics, we played our best. I’m always thrilled when they give their best effort, play with intensity, play with passion and execute.”
Things did not begin well for Belton either.
Prior to playing Copperas Cove, the Lady Tigers were quickly overwhelmed in their initial game as Round Rock immediately constructed a 28-5 lead by the end of the opening period and never eased up, winning 84-22.
Brown was responsible for all of Belton’s first-quarter points and finished with 13 points, including the Lady Tigers’ only basket – a 3-pointer – in the third period.
Following the losses, Belton head coach Eric Regier admitted several of his players are suffering with a stomach illness, making it difficult for the almost entirely revamped roster to create cohesion.
“We’re still working on some basic stuff like our defense in the halfcourt,” he said. “They’re still learning how to be in the right positions and how to rebound. We’re getting better, but we just need to get healthy.”
Competing in Pool B, Lampasas split its pair of games.
In their opening contest, the Lady Badgers narrowly defeated Boerne Champion 55-54 after the Lady Chargers almost erased a double-digit deficit before time expired.
Lampasas trailed 15-8 following the first quarter but exploded for 23 second-quarter points as sophomore guard Addison Borchardt connected on a trio of 3-pointers en route to scoring 10 of her 11 points in the period.
The Lady Badgers’ 31-27 halftime advantage would not last, though, and the teams were tied 42-42 through three quarters before the teams exchanged surges, forcing the contest to go down to the wire.
Payton Tatum, a senior guard, finished with a team-high 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter, while teammates forward Jamie Ball and sophomore Abigail Williams had eight points apiece.
Lampasas could not maintain the momentum, though, falling to 2-2 overall after suffering a 47-44 loss to Dripping Springs.
The Lady Tigers held a 10-point advantage, 31-21, at halftime and extended the gap to 14 points before the Lady Badgers completely erased the deficit, claiming a one-point lead at 41-40 in the game’s final 90 seconds But they could not hold on.
Nevertheless, Lampasas head coach Mark Myers was pleased with his team’s overall showing even though things did not go exactly as anticipated.
“I thought we would go 1-1 today,” he said, “but I just honestly thought it would be the other way around.
Dripping Springs is a much improved team, though, and just much better than a year ago.”
White led the Lady Badgers in scoring against the Lady Tigers, finishing with 11 points, while Tatum tallied 10 points.
Now, the teams prepare to move into a double-elimination tournament with the top two teams from each pool competing in the Gold bracket and all third-place teams in the Silver bracket.
Lampasas begins the day in the Gold bracket, facing Round Rock at 10:30 a.m., Belton plays Dripping Springs at 1:30 p.m. in the Silver bracket and the Lady Bulldawgs meet Champion at noon in the Gold bracket.
“We’ve got an opportunity to play for a championship,” Short said, “and that’s what we wanted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.