WACO — For former Copperas Cove and Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III, his success is because of the loved ones in his life and the coaches that had an impact on his journey.
“I’ve learned that it’s not about the moments that everyone sees that lead to highlight reels,” Griffin said during his induction speech for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “It’s about what people don’t see that gets you there.”
Griffin choked up when discussing the impact his mother, father and wife have had on his life.
He spoke of his mother recording all of his athletic practices in 2003 and sending them to his father — a soldier who was deployed in Iraq — so his father could give him coaching tips.
He spoke of his father, who realized Griffin needed a father more than a coach when he was distraught from tripping over a hurdle and finishing second in the Junior Olympics when he was 11.
And then there was his wife, Grete, whom he married in 2018 and whom he referred to as his “favorite movie.”
Though he did not go into any details, Griffin spoke matter-of-factly.
“Without her, I don’t even know if I’d be standing here before you guys today,” Griffin said. “Because I’ve never told you this before, baby, but you saved my life.”
He talked about his life hitting a wall before meeting Grete, an Estonian heptathlete.
Griffin also spoke of his wife’s family and showed his gratitude to them for making the trip from Estonia, a country that borders Russia and Latvia in Eastern Europe, to be with them Saturday.
He spoke about his daughters, his sisters, former coaches, Copperas Cove Bulldawg fans, Baylor fans and even Dallas Cowboys fans who cheered him as the Washington Redskins defeated the Cowboys twice in 2012, en route to winning Rookie of the Year in the NFL.
“God places everybody in our lives for a reason, and I’m thankful that he’s blessed me with all of you,” he said.
Griffin, who said he was raised as a Christian, credited his faith in God several times during his induction speech as well as a news conference that preceded the banquet.
During the news conference at the Hall of Fame, Griffin spoke of his faith at a dark time in his college career. He missed most of the 2010 season after tearing his ACL. For two weeks following the injury, Griffin said he began to question God for why he would allow something like that to happen when he was doing everything right.
“After those two weeks, I made the decision for myself that God had a plan and I was going to follow that,” he said. “And that’s what led to that comeback and being able to do all those great things.”
Griffin finished the 2011 season with 4,293 passing and 37 touchdowns while also rushing for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to winning the coveted Heisman Trophy, the first in Baylor history.
In 2011, Griffin led the Baylor Bears to their best finish in 21 years at 10-3 and led them to their first bowl victory since 1992 when they beat the Washington Huskies 67-56 in the Alamo Bowl.
Griffin rode his success at Baylor into the NFL, becoming the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and winning Rookie of the Year in 2012. He played for eight seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Prior to playing for Baylor and ultimately the NFL, Griffin played at Copperas Cove and nearly led the Bulldawgs to the pinnacle of Texas high school football.
Quarterbacking Copperas Cove, Griffin took the Bulldawgs to the Class 4A, Division 1 state championship game in two consecutive seasons, ultimately losing both.
In his two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Bulldawgs, Griffin threw for 3,357 yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 2,161 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Griffin not only excelled in football, however. He also shined on the basketball court and on the track.
On the track, Griffin set two state records in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles for the Bulldawgs. As a junior, Griffin was ranked the No. 1 high school 400-meter intermediate hurdler in the nation and was named the Gatorade Texas Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
After enrolling at Baylor, Griffin continued to excel on the track.
During his freshman season, Griffin proved to be one of the best hurdlers in the nation, winning the 400-meter hurdles event in the Big 12 Conference Championship, the NCAA Midwest Regional Championship meets, and breaking the NCAA Midwest Regional 400-meter record in the process.
Griffin’s sporting accomplishments will forever be enshrined in history at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco to serve as inspiration for future athletes in the state.
Other inductees in the Class of 2022 were:
Bob Beamon — An Olympic gold medalist and Olympic record holder in the long jump. He set the record in the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City. He went to the University of Texas-El Paso.
Chris Bosh — A two-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer. Bosh is also an Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. He hails from Dallas.
Tony Parker — A four-time NBA champion for the San Antonio Spurs. Parker was born in Belgium and raised in France, but contributed to the Spurs dynasty. The six-time All-Star was NBA Finals MVP in 2007.
Carly Patterson Caldwell — An Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics. She won gold in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, becoming the second American gymnast to win the all-around gold medal since 1984 and the first American to win it in a non-boycotted Olympics.
Mike Renfro — A former Houston Oilers and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver. Renfro played at Arlington Heights High School and Texas Christian University. He played 10 years in the NFL and finished his career with 323 receptions for 4,708 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Suzie Snider Eppers — A former basketball player who was the first woman athlete to earn a scholarship at Baylor University in Waco. Eppers guided the Robinson Rockets to their first state title in 1970. Eppers also holds the Central Texas shot put record at 50 feet, 10 inches.
Stacy Sykora — A three-time Olympian and silver medalist in volleyball. She is the first person to play the libero position for the U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team. She was also a three-sport athlete for the Texas A&M Aggies.
