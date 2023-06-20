COPPERAS COVE — For the past 48 years — to his recollection — longtime Copperas Cove resident and high school alumnus Les Ledger sat in the pressbox at Bulldawg Stadium, introduced the starting lineups, alerted the crowd of first downs and touchdowns and beseeched the Cove faithful to resound their support for the Bulldawgs as the team’s public address announcer for Friday home games.
Those days are now over — the end of an era.
Speaking during the most recent Copperas Cove ISD school board meeting last week, Ledger told the board members that he is quitting the job he has done on a volunteer basis since 1974.
“I want everybody to know why I no longer want to be associated with the athletic department that is so unfair, unprofessional and unjust,” Ledger told the board during the meeting on June 13.
Ledger spoke about the sudden resignation of his best friend’s daughter-in-law: Jennifer Simpson.
“She was (an athletic) trainer for 23 years,” he said. “And suddenly, without any reprimands in her employee file, she was told to resign if she wanted a recommendation necessary for finding a new job.”
Simpson’s name was on the list of resignations attached to the school board meeting agenda for the May 9 meeting.
The reason for the resignation, according to the district’s spreadsheet: “personal reasons.”
Ledger, a 1962 graduate who was a captain and offensive tackle on the football team, said he was not motivated to quit his position as the public address announcer for any reason other than no longer wanting to be part of the Copperas Cove ISD athletic department.
“I am not on my last leg or some fanatic who wants five minutes in the sun,” he said.
Simpson’s husband, Peter, stood and applauded Ledger as he walked out of the board room.
Though the end of his time in the pressbox may have been unceremonious of sorts, Ledger said Tuesday that he will continue unconditionally supporting athletic and academic ventures.
“I enjoyed supporting the Bulldawgs, which I will continue to support any athletic event or academic event — it’s not just athletes,” he said. “If it’s forensic speaking — any of it — I’ll always be a Bulldawg. Always. I do not agree with the management style.”
Peter Simpson told the Herald that his father served in the pressbox with Ledger from 1976 until his death in 2007. Simpson, himself, said he has also been the public address announcer for freshman and junior varsity games at Bulldawg Stadium, a tenure he also told the Herald on Tuesday will come to an abrupt end. Simpson surmised others may follow suit.
Ledger becomes the second lost “voice” of the Bulldawgs, the first coming with the death of radio play-by-play announcer “Big Joe” Lombardi in March.
