WACO — It was a painful lesson, but Travis Boyce Jr. believes it was necessary.
Copperas Cove has been producing strong showings recently. Prior to Christmas, the Bulldawgs opened their District 12-6A schedule with a victory against Temple, and they followed with a pair of blowout victories against Waco and Waco University during Monday’s pool play at the M.T. Rice Tournament.
Then, with an opportunity to reach the semifinals of the 18-team event, Copperas Cove’s confidence crossed into arrogance.
After entering the second quarter trailing the Wildcats by just a point, the Bulldawgs could not keep pace as the deficit consistently grew before Temple emerged with a 71-52 victory.
Following the game, the Bulldawgs’ head coach admitted knowing exactly what happened.
“People don’t always understand just how important the mental aspect of the game is,” Boyce said. “We’ve been playing really well, and I have a lot of young guys who started thinking we could just step on the court and win when you are on a roll, but it doesn’t work that way.
“That creates a bigger target on our backs, and that was a valuable lesson for the guys to learn.”
The outcome drops Copperas Cove (13-8) into the fifth-place game against Mansfield Lake Ridge today at 3 p.m., while Temple (12-9) advanced to face host Waco Midway.
The Wildcats were unable to reach the title game, though, falling 59-42 in the semifinals. Temple will play A&M Consolidated today at 1:30 p.m. for third place.
Led by former Shoemaker head coach Emund Prichett, Class 5A-No. 11 Mansfield Summit and the Panthers will play for the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m.
Elsewhere, Class 6A-No. 14 Harker Heights rebounded from a 73-59 pool-play loss to Summit by winning both of its games in the Silver Bracket on Tuesday.
The Knights (17-3) defeated Grapevine 52-43 to open the day before beating Converse Judson 59-54 in the semifinal, propelling them into the championship against Waco University today at 4:30 p.m.
While returning home with a title is the short-term goal, Harker Heights head coach Celneque Bobbitt has a bigger vision with the district schedule resuming Tuesday, when the Knights travel to face Shoemaker.
“These teams have really been game planning against us,” he said, “and that is exactly what we are going to see happen when we get to district. All these games are against quality opponents, and the schedule is working in our favor, in my opinion, because we need these tough ballgames.
“I really appreciate having this level of competition right now.”
Shoemaker split its two bracket games after losing each of its games in pool play Monday.
The Grey Wolves escaped with a narrow win to begin their day in the Bronze Bracket, defeating Pflugerville Hendrickson by four points, 59-55, but they could not maintain the momentum.
Round Rock Stony Point constructed an early advantage and never eased up, cruising to a 72-54 victory to secure its spot in the bracket’s title game.
Now, Shoemaker (14-7) will attempt to bounce back against Denison, when the squads compete for third place today at 1:30 p.m.
While winning will be difficult, the adjustments are simple.
“We have to focus on polishing up our defense a little bit,” Grey Wolves head coach Karron Taylor said.
“We have to get back to being consistent and get back to guys producing for us.
“I always joke with them and say that they can’t have the same stat line that I have at the end of the night. I’m going to have zero points, zero rebounds and use zero fouls, so if I give these guys minutes, then they have to produce something.”
WACO MIDWAY M.T. RICE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Gold Bracket
- Temple 71, Copperas Cove 59
Silver Bracket
- No. 14 Harker Heights 52, Grapevine 43
- No. 14 Harker Heights 59, Converse Judson 54
Bronze Bracket
- Shoemaker 59, Pflugerville Hendrickson 55
- Round Rock Stony Point 72, Shoemaker 54
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Noon — Copperas Cove vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge in Gold Bracket fifth-place game, Waco Midway HS auxiliary gym
1:30 p.m. — Shoemaker vs. Denison in Bronze Bracket third-place game, Waco Midway Middle School
4:30 p.m. — Harker Heights vs. Waco University in Silver Bracket championship game, Waco Midway HS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.