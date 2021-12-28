HEWITT — Copperas Cove did not just win. The Bulldawgs won emphatically.
After spending the previous four seasons struggling to find consistency and failing to make the playoffs in each campaign, Copperas Cove took a winning record into the Tuesday’s first day of the 60th annual M.T. Rice Tournament.
Then, they built on it.
The Bulldawgs dominated their pool-play opponents, defeating Waco and Waco University by a combined 47 points to secure one of six spots in the Gold Bracket.
Copperas Cove opened the day with a 72-45 victory against the Lions, whom the Bulldawgs beat 45-42 on Dec. 13, and followed the rout with a 74-54 win against the Trojans.
The outcomes set up a contest against District 12-6A rival Temple today at 1 p.m. The Bulldawgs defeated the Wildcats 66-58 to begin their district schedule last week, and the teams will play again Jan. 25.
A win today, however, places Copperas Cove or Temple against host Waco Midway at 7 p.m., while a loss sends the other into the fifth-place game against either Class 5A No. 11 Mansfield Summit or Mansfield Lake Ridge on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The Wildcats narrowly defeated Manor 64-61 and beat Nacogdoches by just two points, 49-47, in their pool play games.
Also in attendance, Shoemaker saw its strong start under first-year head coach Karron Taylor, which included a 59-58 victory to start district play against defending champion Ellison, halted as it suffered a pair of losses.
Mansfield Lake Ridge defeated the Grey Wolves 65-48 before they fell to Grapevine 61-46, delivering them to the Bronze Bracket, where they will play Pflugerville Hendrickson today at 10 a.m. A victory advances Shoemaker to face Round Rock Stony Point at 4 p.m., and a loss places it against either Waco or Manor on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Harker Heights split its games, defeating Hendrickson 61-43 and losing to Summit 73-59 to set up a contest against Grapevine at 10 a.m. in the Silver Bracket.
BOYS
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament
Pool B
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 45
- Copperas Cove 74, Waco University 54
Pool E
- Grapevine 61, Shoemaker 46
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 65, Shoemaker 48
Pool F
- No. 14 Harker Heights 61, Pflugerville Hendrickson 43
- 5A-No. 11 Mansfield Summit 73, No. 14 Harker Heights 59
GIRLS
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Holiday Tournament
Championship Bracket
- 4A-No. 7 Waco La Vega 71, Belton 25
- Waco University 41, Shoemaker 40
Consolation Bracket
- Belton 37, Burleson 34
- Shoemaker 49, Waco Midway JV 22
