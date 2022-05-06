COPPERAS COVE — Just as with Thursday evening's game, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs were unable to overcome a 2-0 deficit to the Waco Midway Panthers. Friday’s game ended with that 2-0 final, as the Panthers eliminated the Bulldawgs from the playoffs.
Midway pitcher Jeremiah Arnett pitched a masterful game, going the distance and striking out 10, yielding just two hits, no walks and one hit batsman.
Arnett took a bow in the direction of the Bulldawg fans as he blew a pitch past Copperas Cove designated hitter Dominick Vasquez in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal the deal.
The Bulldawgs had some brief hope after Arnett hit Caden Harris with a pitch in the previous at-bat.
For most of the night, however, the Bulldawgs offensive rallies ended quickly. Travis Sanders notched the first base hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning and was quickly erased on a Gabriel Chapman double-play grounder to the shortstop to end the inning. Copperas Cove did not get another runner on base until David Cimmino led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single.
Cimmino was later called out of the basepath as he attempted to avoid a tag on a ground ball by Sanders to Midway second baseman Braden Graves. Sanders reached on a fielder’s choice but was stranded there after back-to-back strikeouts by Chapman and Harris.
Cimmino started the game on the mound for the Bulldawgs, pitching a gutsy performance, going 6 ⅔ innings and yielding just six Midway hits. Cimmino walked four, struck out three and gave up two runs — one of which was earned.
The Panthers plated both runs in the second inning. With one out in the second, Gabe Watson drew a walk and advanced to second on a single by Joe Gibel. With the double-steal on, Cove catcher Manuel Chaco attempted to throw out Watson at third, but his throw sailed over the head of Gannon White. Watson scored easily for the first run.
A couple of pitches later, Midway’s Daylen Kirks ripped a double into the left-field corner, driving in Gibel.
The Panthers had a few more opportunities in the game. Cimmino struck out Graves to strand Kirks at second. In the third inning, Cimmino got fancy, kicking his leg to stop a ground ball up the middle by Tyson Flaig. Cimmino scooped it up and threw Flaig out, stranding Kade Tiner at third.
In the fourth inning, Cimmino induced a Graves ground ball to strand runners at second and third.
In the sixth and seventh innings, Cimmino picked two Panthers off first base, and later in the seventh, Sanders struck out Tiner to strand Graves at third base.
The Bulldawgs finished 10-19-1. Midway advances to play either Rockwall or Rowlett in the second round.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 5
- Waco Midway 10, Copperas Cove 5
Friday, May 6
- Belton 4, Mansfield 2, Belton leads series 1-0
- Harker Heights 7, Mansfield Lake Ridge 2, Harker Heights leads series 1-0
- Waco Midway 2, Copperas Cove 0, Midway wins series 2-0
Saturday, May 7
- Belton at Mansfield, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton 11, Manor New Tech 1, Game 1
- Lake Belton 15, Manor New Tech 0, Lake Belton wins series 2-0
- Iowa Park 8, Lampasas 4, Iowa Park leads series 1-0
- Salado 10, Giddings 9, Salado leads series 1-0
Saturday, May 7
- Giddings at Salado, Game 2, noon (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Lampasas vs Iowa Park, Game 2, 4 p.m. at Stephenville HS (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
