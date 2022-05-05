HEWITT – It only took moments for Copperas Cove to fall into a hole it would never climb out of.
The Bulldawgs opened the Class 6A playoffs Thursday at Waco Midway, where the Panthers needed just four at-bats to produce a lead, and they did not relinquish it, cruising to a 10-5 victory in Game 1 of their bi-district series.
Following a scoreless top of the first inning, Midway placed each of its first two batters on base and minutes later, both crossed home plate on a single to left field.
The Panthers’ advantage grew to 3-0 following a one-run second inning, but the Bulldawgs responded in the third inning as Gabriel Chapman’s double scored teammates John Luis Garcia Leon, who reached base on a single, and Travis Sanders, who was walked.
But they would not get any closer.
Midway added three more runs on three hits in the fourth inning, but Copperas Cove (10-18-1) chopped the deficit in half, 6-3, in the fifth inning thanks to Sanders’ RBI double that scored Garcia Leon.
The Panthers exploded again in the sixth inning, though, producing four more runs to put the score out of reach. The outburst was highlighted by a triple to left field that cleared the bases and scored three runs.
Paced by David Cimmino’s 2-for-4 hitting performance and Sanders’ pair of doubles, the Bulldawgs totaled six hits in the loss, while Midway finished with 11 hits. Caden Harris had a single to match Garcia Leon’s showing and round out the Bulldawgs’ offense.
Garcia Leon also scored two runs.
Despite the disappointment, the Bulldawgs must quickly move on if they intend to reach the area round for the first time in recent history.
Tonight, the series shifts to Copperas Cove for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a deciding third game, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field. First pitch would be at 1 p.m.
Unfortunately for the Bulldawgs, playing at home might not be as advantageous as normal.
The Panthers have a 10-2 record in true road games this season, falling to Allen 5-4 on March 5 and losing to Mansfield Lake Ridge 9-2 on April 26. Should Copperas Cove force the co-District 11-6A champions to Game 3, though, Midway (20-9-1) is just 2-3-1 in neutral-site contests.
Copperas Cove will take some momentum into the game, however, after concluding the opening game with their best inning of the night.
With the contest on the line, the Bulldawgs almost hit through the lineup in the seventh inning, scoring two runs on two hits before leaving the bases loaded following the final out.
Pinch hitter Cody Lingo, who reached base on a walk, began the comeback attempt for Copperas Cove by scoring from third base on a wild pitch. Then, Cimmino accounted for his second single of the night, and he was sent home on Chapman’s single to right field.
The winner between the Panthers and Bulldawgs will face either Rockwall or Rowlett in the second round.
The teams began a three-day, best-of-three series Thursday at Rockwall with Rowlett hosting Game 2 tonight. Saturday’s potential location and start time is yet to be determined.
Excluding 2020, when the University Interscholastic League canceled the postseason due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Copperas Cove has reached the playoffs in four consecutive
seasons in a streak dating back to 2018.
Copperas Cove missed the playoffs in six straight seasons prior to beginning its run of six appearances in seven years in 2015. Its lone absence during the span occurred in 2017, when Belton defeated the Bulldawgs in a playoff play-in game for the district’s final berth.
AREA BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE
CLASS 6A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Thursday, May 5
- Waco Midway 10, Copperas Cove 5, Midway leads series 1-0
Friday, May 6
- Mansfield at Belton, Game 1, 7 p.m.
- Mansfield Lake Ridge at Harker Heights, Game 1, 7 p.m.
- Waco Midway at Copperas Cove, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
- Copperas Cove vs. Waco Midway, Game 3 (if necessary), 1 p.m. at Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton
- Belton at Mansfield, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Harker Heights at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Game 2, 2 p.m. (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
(Best-of-3)
Friday, May 6
- Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, Game 1, 4:30 p.m. at Georgetown East View HS (Game 2 to follow)
- Lampasas vs. Iowa Park, Game 1, 6 p.m. at Weatherford HS
- Salado at Giddings, Game 1, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
- Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech, Game 3 (if necessary), 11 a.m. at Georgetown East View HS
- Giddings at Salado, Game 2, noon (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
- Lampasas vs. Iowa Park, Game 2, 4 p.m. at Stephenville HS (Game 3, if necessary, to follow)
