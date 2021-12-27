BOYS

Waco Midway M.T. Rice Tournament

Pool B

  • Copperas Cove 72, Waco 45
  • Copperas Cove 74, Waco University 54

Pool E

  • Grapevine 61, Shoemaker 46
  • Mansfield Lake Ridge 65, Shoemaker 48

Pool F

  • No. 14 Harker Heights 61, Pflugerville Hendrickson 43
  • 5A-No. 11 Mansfield Summit 73, No. 14 Harker Heights 59

Rockport Coach K Classic

  • Salado 73, Robstown 52
  • Salado 65, Port Aransas 46

Troy Holiday Classic 

Pool B

  • Florence 41, Bartlett 33
  • Florence 52, Thorndale 49

GIRLS

Bryan/College Station Aggieland Invitational

First Round

  • Copperas Cove 48, Dickinson 40
  • Ellison 62, Houston Second Baptist 45

Second Round

  • A&M Consolidated 60, Copperas Cove 44
  • Katy Seven Lakes 45, Ellison 37

Lake Travis Holiday Tournament

Pool C

  • Killeen 49, Marshall 33

Waco Midway M.T. Rice Tournament

Championship Bracket

  • 4A-No. 7 Waco La Vega 71, Belton 25
  • Waco University 41, Shoemaker 40

Consolation Bracket

  • Belton 37, Burleson 34
  • Shoemaker 49, Waco Midway JV 22

