BOYS
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Tournament
Pool B
- Copperas Cove 72, Waco 45
- Copperas Cove 74, Waco University 54
Pool E
- Grapevine 61, Shoemaker 46
- Mansfield Lake Ridge 65, Shoemaker 48
Pool F
- No. 14 Harker Heights 61, Pflugerville Hendrickson 43
- 5A-No. 11 Mansfield Summit 73, No. 14 Harker Heights 59
Rockport Coach K Classic
- Salado 73, Robstown 52
- Salado 65, Port Aransas 46
Troy Holiday Classic
Pool B
- Florence 41, Bartlett 33
- Florence 52, Thorndale 49
GIRLS
Bryan/College Station Aggieland Invitational
First Round
- Copperas Cove 48, Dickinson 40
- Ellison 62, Houston Second Baptist 45
Second Round
- A&M Consolidated 60, Copperas Cove 44
- Katy Seven Lakes 45, Ellison 37
Lake Travis Holiday Tournament
Pool C
- Killeen 49, Marshall 33
Waco Midway M.T. Rice Tournament
Championship Bracket
- 4A-No. 7 Waco La Vega 71, Belton 25
- Waco University 41, Shoemaker 40
Consolation Bracket
- Belton 37, Burleson 34
- Shoemaker 49, Waco Midway JV 22
