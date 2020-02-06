Everitt Rogers felt committed long before he signed a letter of intent.
More than a year before Ellison’s standout defensive tackle landed on the 12-6A All-District First Team as a senior, Tulsa’s coaching staff reached out to Rogers, investing time in his future when others were not.
On Wednesday, Rogers repaid the loyalty by signing to play for the Golden Hurricanes.
“After my senior season was over,” he said, “more teams started offering me, but they were with me long before that. They showed interest early, so I stuck with them.
“They have trust in me. They saw something in me and believed in me, and I appreciate them for that.”
Rogers was just one of nine athletes at Ellison and 22 from Killeen ISD to secure their athletic futures, and sharing the stage with six of his teammates during a joint signing ceremony is something he will cherish.
“It was a great feeling,” Rogers said, “because I know they all worked hard for this moment. We all put in the time and effort to get to this point.
“It was special to share it with them.”
Along with Rogers, quarterback Breezion Spiller committed to Tarleton State, while teammate Taeylon Garland (McPherson College, KS), Esteban Quintero (Saint Ambrose, IA) and Reuel Tandoh (Mary Hardin-Baylor) signed as well. Additionally, Isaiah Grant and Antonio Brunson inked letters with Midwestern State.
In volleyball, the Lady Eagles sent a pair of players to the next level as McKenzie Tysor and Diamond Woods committed to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas A&M-Commerce, respectively.
Shoemaker saw eight athletes commit, including a trio of track and field standouts headlined by Cherith Hicks, who won the district championship in the shot put en route to signing with Army.
Hicks commitment was complimented by Grey Wolves hurdler Devon Groves and sprinter Trey Dixon each signing to Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
In baseball, Shoemaker standout Ben Hamilton signed with Ohio, and a quartet of Grey Wolves made collegiate commitments, including Jalen Guillory (Angelo State), Morgan Anderson (Sul Ross State), Robert Rios (Tarleton State) and Thomas Devoux (Cisco College).
Rounding out the signing ceremonies, Killeen saw three football players — Ta’Shoyn Johnson (North Texas), Nate Kamper (Rice) and Jadin Jones (Texas A&M-Commerce) — commit, and Harker Heights had a pair or players football players sign in Ronald Gurly (Texas-San Antonio) and Malik Wilson (McPherson College).
Outside of KISD, six Copperas Cove athletes secured their athletic futures.
Softball standout Angelica Montanez signed with Luna Community College in New Mexico, while the Bulldawgs sent five players to the collegiate ranks.
Micah Cox signed with Texas-Permian Basin, Jahmeel Rice signed with Louisiana-Monroe, Jerome Gaillard inked a letter with Air Force, Aaron Shanahan committed to Minnesota State Community and Technical College and Ethan Swanner signed with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Regardless of where each lands, however, it was special to share the moment, according to Gaillard.
“It’s just great to see my teammates and brothers succeeding,” he said. “Now, we are all going on to the next level.
