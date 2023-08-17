The Peanut Butter Bowl has always been a way to help. Copperas Cove, however, is also making it a way to honor.
Since its inception in 2016, the San Antonio based organization has been dedicated to feeding the needy by distributing jars of peanut butter donated by the community at area football games.
Three years ago, the Bulldawgs became involved in the annual event, and the program has flourished within the city since with the school finishing fourth for most online donations in the state last year, collecting $1,700 — the equivalent of 885 $2 jars of peanut butter.
While the statistic is impressive, support is swelling in advance of Copperas Cove’s season-opening game, where fans are encouraged to contribute jars of peanut butter to the cause, and it is due to one local legend.
“This has been the most responsive the city has been,” said Bulldawgs assistant coach Donald Buckram, who serves as the team’s representative for the program. “We are using this year’s donations as a tribute to ‘Big’ Joe Lombardi, because he left a big impact on this community.
“People are jumping on board just because of his name, so that has been a pretty good feeling.”
Lombardi spent more than 45 years as a sports announcer in Copperas Cove, where he was well known for his love of and dedication to the Bulldawgs. He died March 9 at 75 years old.
On the heels of his passing, Sherry Hoffpauir, his wife of almost 31 years, made a simple request of her friends on Facebook as she tried to collect 45 jars of peanut butter to represent her husband’s years of service to the team.
Hoffpauir received far more than expected.
So far, approximately 300 jars of peanut butter have already been donated in Lombardi’s honor.
It is only a fraction, however, of the amount the Bulldawgs have helped produce by utilizing local businesses to advertise and display receptacles for customer donations. Initially, three businesses agreed to take part, but now the total is up to 15.
Last year, 4,058 jars of peanut butter — known for its long shelf life, high nutritional content and versatility — were collected and split between area charities “My Brother’s House” Food Pantry and Baptist
Benevolence Ministry. The total helped feed those in need for about six months.
Additionally, Copperas Cove is tied for the single largest online donation of 2023 with a $500 contribution.
“All of this is going to people in our community who can’t provide for themselves,” Buckram said. “As people who are well off and can do some more, why not help the people in need we see day to day? It may be your friend’s family member or one of my player’s parents or even a player in our field house that needs that peanut butter down the road.
“We just have to keep our hearts open, because even though we don’t see the immediate affect, we know it is going to a good place.”
Going into the season, 80 communities are participating in the program, competing against one another to display the most generosity. While totals will not be finalized until all physical donations are added, based on online donations, more than 17,300 jars of peanut butter have already been donated from across the state.
Alamo Heights sits atop the list of schools with 4,086.
Regardless of reason, every jar is important, but as a native of Copperas Cove, Buckram is especially proud of every donation made in honor of the “Voice of the Bulldawgs.”
“The fact 45 jars for ‘Big’ Joe has already been exceeded by so much just shows that when this community comes together,” he said, “we can do some really good things.”
