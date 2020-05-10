Copperas Cove wrestler Landon Robison is flying high after signing to compete at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Robison earned the distinction of being the first Bulldawg wrestler to sign a letter of intent to grapple collegiately.
“It’s a big deal to me,” Robison said of the distinction. “I’m the first to actually sign, and I’m hoping the first of many. I’d like our program to continue rising and get better.”
The Bulldawg wrestling program has been around since 2001, according to Cove head wrestling coach Ryan Robbins.
Robison said his choice of schools was between the University of the Ozarks and Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado.
He said the decision to wrestle in Arkansas boiled down to the coaching staff and his soon-to-be teammates.
“I liked the coaching staff,” he said. “I knew them real well. I knew the coaching staff at Mesa pretty well, too, but I thought that it (Ozarks) was an up-and-coming program, and they had a lot of good, high-quality wrestlers there — good dueling partners — a few kids that were supposed to go to the nationals.”
The NCAA Division III Eagles wrestling program is coached by LeRoy Gardner III, who has been with the university since 2016.
His previous college coaching experience includes being an assistant at Wartburg College in Iowa and being head coach at the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School and the University of Houston-Downtown, according to his bio on the school’s website.
Robbins said he is excited for Robison to wrestle in college.
“What I’m most excited about is he gets to continue to do something he loves at the next level,” he said. “A sport like wrestling isn’t like football, or basketball, where there’s a lot of opportunities at the next level.”
Robbins said he has heard that Robison will have a chance to compete for the varsity wrestling team from the get-go. In Robison, the Eagles are getting a competitor and a leader, according to Robbins.
“Anytime before a match, his fight-or-flight reflex is unbelievable,” Robbins said of Robison’s competitive nature. “His mouth almost turns pale white, because all of the blood has went to his fingers and toes.”
Robbins said he challenged Robison to take the younger wrestlers under his wing and help them understand the sport when he began coaching at Cove in Robison’s sophomore season.
“With wrestling, it’s easy to be an individual, because it’s just one-on-one,” Robbins said. “But he understood the bigger picture of the team and really leaving his mark on Cove, even when he’s not here anymore.”
Robison’s high school highlights includes 169 career wins, being a two-time district champion, four-time regional qualifier and a two-time regional placer.
He was also a second-place finisher among around 20 other wrestlers at the Brute Nationals in Austin, a national youth wrestling tournament, when he was an eighth-grader.
Robison will study to obtain a Bachelor of Science in business administration while at the University of the Ozarks, he said.
