Copperas Cove junior Travis Sanders went 4-for-4 and drove in seven runs as the Bulldawgs finished play in the Pflugerville tournament with a 15-5 rout of San Antonio O'Connor.
Sanders, a Texas Tech commit, blasted a grand slam in the second inning and added a three-run homer in the fifth. He also tripled and doubled.
Cove went 3-2 in the tourney. Sanders hit four homers and drove in 12 runs while batting .562 in the five games.
Sanders was also the winning hurler Saturday.
SOFTBALL
COPPERAS COVE 8, COMANCHE 2: Alejandra Espinoza went 3-for-3 at the plate, Larisa Perez homered and the Lady Dawgs won the Llano tournament, going 5-0 on the weekend.
Cove trailed early on Saturday, for the first time in the tourney, but scored three times in the second inning to take the lead for good.
Brooke Schmidt earned the win in the circle, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings. She struck out eight and walked one.
LAMPASAS 11, SAN SABA 0: Hannah Perry and Caitlin Sanguinet combined on a four-inning no-hitter and the Lady Badgers opened the game with back-to-back five-run innings to cap a perfect run through the Llano tournament.
Lampasas went 5-0 and outscored its opponents 51-11.
Perry pitched a scoreless first, allowing a walk. Sanguinet finished up with a perfect three innings, including seven strikeouts.
Aspen Wheeler was 3-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs for the Lady Badgers. Mia Maldonado was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. She also stole three bases.
Lampasas began the day with a thrilling 5-4 win over Burnet in four innings. Perry broke the 4-4 tie in the top of the fourth with a solo homer.
Alycia Cantu tripled and drove in three runs for the Lady Badgers in their four-run first inning.
Wheeler batted .700 in the tourney with a double and homer and drove in eight runs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Shoemaker's Khamari Terrell set a school record in the Ellison Eagle Relays, running the 400-meter dash in 47.5 seconds.
Salado's Reid Vincent also set a school record with a 23-foot long jump.
Salado's Logan Rickey set a personal record and won the 800 with a time of 1 minute, 59.29 seconds. He also posted a personal-best 4:36 in the 1,600.
Belton's Dallas Hankamer carded back-to-back rounds of 73 to easlly win the Waco ISD Heart of Texas Invitational on Saturday at Bear Ridge Golf Club.
Hankamer, a Texas A&M signee, finished 11 shots ahead of Copperas Cove's Coleton Sizemore (77-80).
Hankamer's Tigers also captured the team title, beating Lake Belton by seven strokes.
Lake Belton sophomores Chandler Cook (75-83) and Chase Slone (77-81) tied for third individually at 158, a shot behind Sizemore.
SATURDAY’S BASEBALL
Pflugerville tournament
- Copperas Cove 15, SA O’Connor 5
Round Rock Hardball Classic
- Belton 10, SA Brandeis 2
Salado tournament
Championship
- Troy 3, Gatesville 1
SATURDAY’S SOFTBALL
Llano tournament
- Lampasas 5, Burnet 4
- Lampasas 11, San Saba 0
Round Rock tournament
- Waco Midway 7, Lake Belton 2
West tournament
- Salado 9, Groesbeck 3
- West 16, Salado 6
SATURDAY'S SOCCER
Boys
- Belton 1, Temple 1 (Belton wins on penalties, 4-3)
- Bryan 2, Killeen 1
Girls
- Belton 2, Temple 1
- Bryan 4, Killeen 1
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 0
