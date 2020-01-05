James Ross scored four times and the Copperas Cove boys soccer team beat Mexia 5-1 on Saturday, the final day of the Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic.
Roos scored the Bulldawgs' first four goals. He had a hat trick in the first half as Cove took a 3-1 lead.
James Steele added the final tally for Cove. Justin Crook, Evan Thomas, Jacob Dickson and Cam Ryan assisted on the goals.
BELTON GIRLS 3, EP MONTWOOD 1: At Frisco, Abby Cargile scored twice and the Lady Tigers earned their first win of the season to finish 1-1-2 in the Dr. Pink Invitational Showcase.
Kirsten Bush opened the scoring for Belton and the score remained 1-0 at halftime.
Cargile scored early in the second half, assisted by Makenna Morrow, and added another before Montwood ended the shutout.
BELTON BOYS 4, SA CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN 0: At Georgetown, four different Tigers scored as Belton finished the Governor's Cup with a shutout.
Edgar Soto scored the only goal the Tigers needed late in the first half. It was his fifth of the early season, and was assisted by Jake Gilbert.
Patrick Tosse headed an Oscar Vargas throw-in into the net to make it 2-0 in the second half. Ivan Vargas and Simon Howe also scored.
The Tigers won all three of their matches in the season-opening event.
SATURDAY’S BOYS SOCCER
Georgetown Governor’s Cup
- Belton 4, SA Cornerstone Christian 0
- Humble 7, Ellison 3
Temple Wildcat Kickoff Classic
- Austin Westlake 10, Shoemaker 0
- Copperas Cove 5, Mexia 1, tie
- Harker Heights 14, Marlin 1
- Houston St. Thomas Episcopal 1, Killeen 0
SATURDAY’S GIRLS SOCCER
Frisco Dr. Pink Invitational
- Belton 3, El Paso Montwood 1
Liberty Hill Panther Cup
- Liberty Hill 6, Copperas Cove 0
- Salado 2, Brownwood 1
