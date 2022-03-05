HARKER HEIGHTS — Down 2-1 in the 38th minute of the second half Friday evening, the Harker Heights Lady Knights looked poised and in prime position to tie the game against the Copperas Cove Lady Bulldawgs.
It was not meant to be, however, as a wide-open, point-blank shot from a Harker Heights’ striker was denied by the crossbar and eventually cleared out by the Copperas Cove defense.
The crossbar strike was the second such denial of the second half as the Lady Knights attempted to knot the score at 2.
“We had a lot of effort tonight,” said Harker Heights coach Matthew Evans. “But you know, we had a couple of missed opportunities, and sometimes you don’t get a lot of opportunities and when you do, you got to put them in the back of the net.”
After the game, Evans chatted with Copperas Cove coach Liz Duran and told her he hadn’t seen so many balls hit the crossbar.
The Lady Knights had a few other opportunities in the second half that hit off the side of the net.
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Lady Knights ramped up the pressure,
keeping the ball on the Copperas Cove side of the field for much of the second half. After a couple of clutch, aggressive saves by Lady Bulldawg goalkeeper Allison Crawley, the Lady Knights found the back of the nylon.
Crawley’s aggressive second-half play backfired for a moment as she got out of position, and Heights’ Aricela Ruiz put one into the wide-open net in the 17th minute of the second half.
The goal sent the Heights faithful into a spirited frenzy, a buzz that never quite left the stadium until the final whistle.
For much of the second half, Crawley played aggressively, proving to be equal to the task on most of the many shots the Lady Knights put on net.
Duran said after the game that Crawley was one of the big reasons the Lady Bulldawgs preserved their lead.
“She’s a freshman and she has stepped up huge for us. She’s phenomenal,” Duran said. “She has the maturity of someone older. It’s phenomenal.”
The Lady Bulldawgs built the 2-0 lead with two goals a few minutes apart in the first half. In the 14th minute, Copperas Cove’s Aly Moreno got free behind the Harker Heights defense on the left side while following the play. After a shot by Emily Poste was sent away by Heights goalkeeper Yumari Hernandez, Moreno was there to put the rebound into the back of the net.
A few moments later, in the 20th minute, Poste found a good position and netted a goal of her own, giving the Lady Bulldawgs a 2-0 lead.
“That momentum push that we got from those two goals leading into the second half was what I think led to our victory,” Duran said. “That cushion allowed us to still play hard but play smarter and just play good defense and make sure that we did the fundamentals correctly to secure the win instead of being on the offensive and really go attack and get it.”
Evans credited Cove’s coaching as a factor in the Lady Dawgs getting the lead.
“You know, they caught us early, but that’s because of what they do,” he said.
Cove’s win gave the squad three crucial points in the District 12-6A standings, giving them a total of 24 points. With the win and the points, the Lady Bulldawgs remain squarely in third place in the district.
The Lady Knights, who clinched a playoff spot with a 2-0 win over Temple on Tuesday, remain in second place with 26 points.
Both teams have two games remaining. Copperas Cove finishes up with two home games: Killeen on Tuesday and Temple on Friday.
Harker Heights heads to the road for its final two games: at Belton on Tuesday and at Bryan on Friday.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
y-Belton 12-0-0 (36 pts)
x-Harker Heights 8-3-1 (26)
Copperas Cove 7-3-2 (24)
Bryan 6-4-1 (19)
Temple 6-5-1 (19)
Killeen 2-8-2 (10)
Ellison 1-9-1 (4)
Shoemaker 1-11-0 (3)
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched district title
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Shoemaker 0
- Bryan at Ellison, late
- Copperas Cove 2, Harker Heights 1
- Temple 2, Killeen 0
