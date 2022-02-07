Emily Poste recorded a natural hat trick and finished with four goals as the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs routed Shoemaker 8-2 on Monday at Shoemaker.
Poste scored Cove's first three goals. Ailene Rodarte scored the fourth. Brianna Miles scored twice in the opening half as the Bulldawgs raced to a 7-2 lead.
Emma Ross scored in the second half for Cove.
Assists went to Alexis Smith, Ella Crawley (two), Hailey Williams and Klarissa Ramon.
The Lady Dawgs (7-2; 3-1-0 12-6A, 9 pts) remained three points behind league-leading Belton and Harker Heights in third place. Cove hosts Heights tonight at Bulldawg Stadium.
BOYS
Copperas Cove's Gabriel Davis and Alberto Botello each scored a pair of goals as the Bulldawgs blanked Shoemaker 7-0 on Monday at Bulldawg Stadium for their first win in District 12-6A.
Saymon Taylor scored the only goal the Bulldawgs needed, then assisted on Davis' scores as Cove jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
The Bulldawgs (1-1-2, 7 pts) moved into fourth place in 12-6A ahead of Belton, which lost 1-0 to Bryan on Monday. Those were the only two weather-delayed league matches that weren't played on Saturday.
Justin Crook made it 4-0 with a goal off a free kick, the third straight game he has done that. Alejandro Sanchez and Kendric Steward also scored for Cove.
The Bulldawgs return to action today at Harker Heights.
12-6A BOYS SOCCER
Temple 3-0-1 (10 pts)
Bryan 2-0-2 (9)
Killeen 3-1-0 (9)
Copperas Cove 1-1-2 (7)
Belton 1-2-1 (5)
Shoemaker 1-3-0 (3)
Harker Heights 1-3-0 (3)
Ellison 0-2-2 (2)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Killeen 2, Ellison 1
- Temple 3, Harker Heights 0
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Bryan 1, Belton 0
- Copperas Cove 7, Shoemaker 0
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
- Belton at Shoemaker, 7:30 p.m.
- Bryan at Ellison, 7:30 p.m.
- Copperas Cove at Harker Heights, 7:30 p.m.
- Temple at Killeen, 7:30 p.m.
12-6A GIRLS SOCCER
Belton 4-0-0 (12 pts)
Harker Heights 4-0-0 (12)
Copperas Cove 3-9-1 (9)
Bryan 2-2-0 (6)
Killeen 1-2-0 (3)
Temple 1-3-0 (3)
Ellison 0-3-0 (0)
Shoemaker 0-4-0 (0)
NOTE: Three points for a win, two points for tie/shootout win, one point for tie/shootout loss.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
- Killeen at Ellison, late
- Harker Heights 2, Temple 0
MONDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 8, Bryan 0
- Copperas Cove 8, Shoemaker 2
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Ellison at Bryan, 7 p.m.
- Harker Heights at Copperas Cove, 7:30 p.m.
- Killeen at Temple, 7:30 p.m.
- Shoemaker at Belton, 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY’S AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
BOYS
District 18-4A
- Salado 3, Gatesville 1
GIRLS
District 18-4A
- Jarrell 3, Florence 1
- Salado 3, Gatesville 1
