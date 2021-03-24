COPPERAS COVE — Then, there was one.
In a matchup between District 12-6A’s lone undefeated teams, Copperas Cove and Bryan played to a scoreless tie through the first two innings.
In the third inning, however, the Lady Vikings delivered an offensive onslaught.
Sparked by senior Jessica Adams’ two-run home run, Bryan exploded for six runs off seven hits in the inning, and the Lady Vikings refused to relinquish the lead, cruising to a 10-1 victory.
Following the win, Bryan head coach Enrique Luna admitted knowing in advance it would take a strong showing to be successful.
“I knew that if we didn’t bring our ‘A’ game,” he said, “then they were going to be right with us, and I’m just proud of our effort at the plate.
“We did what we had to do, and we were lucky enough to hit some long balls.”
Five of the Lady Vikings’ 17 hits were knocked out of the park as Jacque Adams connected for a pair of home runs, while Jessica Adams, Alexis Rodriguez and Maci Ramirez also each hit a home run.
Despite failing to produce a hit early, the Lady Bulldawgs, who fell to 4-1 in district, kept pace as pitcher Brooke Schmidt recorded three strikeouts.
But everything changed in the third inning.
After leadoff hitter Alexis Rodriguez
hit a single to begin the second trip through the Lady Vikings’ lineup, Jessica Adams sent a pitch over the left-field wall. Moments, later, Kaedyn Filburn and Ariana Williams hit consecutive RBI singles before Ramirez’s two-run home run pushed the advantage to 6-0.
“Copperas Cove did a great job defensively through our first round of our batters,” Luna said. “I don’t think we did anything wrong for the most part.
“Then, after that first home run, I think it helped everybody relax and realize that we could do this.”
Bryan’s lead grew to 7-0 thanks to Jacque Adams’ first home run in the fourth inning, and in the sixth inning, following Rodriguez’s solo home run, Jacque Adams hit her second home run, inflating the cushion to 9-0.
The Lady Vikings (6-0) recorded their 10th unanswered run in the seventh inning when shortstop Makayla Marquez crossed home plate after a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Lady Bulldawgs came to life in the bottom of the seventh inning, posting two of their five hits and their lone run, but it was too late. Joleeanna Hair’s single allowed Alina Salazar to score Copperas Cove’s only run with one out remaining in the game.
Perry finished with a pair of singles, while Meagan Hunt and Salazar each finished with a hit.
Bryan will look to continue its winning ways Friday, traveling to face Ellison, while the Lady Bulldawgs attempt to rebound against Harker Heights. After defeating Killeen 27-6 in four innings Tuesday, the Lady Knights share second place in the standings with Copperas Cove.
12-6A STANDINGS
Bryan 6-0
Copperas Cove 4-1
Harker Heights 4-1
Belton 3-2
Ellison 2-3
Shoemaker 2-3
Temple 0-5
Killeen 0-6
TUESDAY'S GAMES
- Belton 12, Ellison 3
- Bryan 10, Copperas Cove 1
- Harker Heights 27, Killeen 6, 4 innings
- Shoemaker 9, Temple 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.