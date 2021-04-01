COPPERAS COVE — It was more than a win. It was a milestone.
For years, Belton has been the premier program of the area, routinely routing its district opponents, including Copperas Cove, en route to championships.
Tuesday evening, however, the Lady Bulldawgs earned a measure of revenge.
Copperas Cove posted seven runs early before holding off a rally to beat the Lady Tigers 8-6, completing a season sweep of the powerhouse, and following the victory, Lady Bulldawgs pitcher Brooke Schmidt admitted it was a benchmark moment.
“This is an amazing feeling,” she said. “This is my senior year and my catcher’s (Alina Salazar) senior year, and we have been fighting for this since our freshman year.
“We just have never jelled like this before, and we all want it equally.”
Unlike when the Lady Bulldawgs defeated Belton 11-1 on the road to open their District 12-6A schedule, winning was not easy.
Following a three-up, three-down top of the first inning for Belton, Copperas Cove struck first as Schmidt connected on an RBI double to score teammate Emma Wasiak, who reached base on a single. Then, Schmidt crossed home plate on a shot from Lynsey Robison.
Belton responded with a solo home run from first baseman Bethany Sherwood in the second inning, but the Lady Tigers could not contain the Lady Bulldawgs’ offense.
Sparked by Schmidt’s three-RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, Copperas Cove (21-4, 7-2) recorded five unanswered runs punctuated by Salazar’s two-run single.
In the fifth inning, Belton began its comeback attempt thanks to Kaylee Jordan, who hit a two-RBI home run over the left-field wall, trimming the deficit to four runs at 7-3, and the Lady Tigers continued the rally in the sixth inning after Salazar hit a solo home run.
Belton posted three runs in the inning behind consecutive singles from Tristyn Barton and Jordan, but it could not get any closer.
“I told the girls that this was going to be a high-pressure game,” Copperas Cove head coach Bryan Waller said, “and how they handled that was going to be huge.
“During the middle of the game, it got very intense. We had to buckle down, fight our way through it, eke out a couple runs when we needed to and finish strong on defense.”
Led by Schmidt (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) and Salazar (2 for 3, 3 RBIs), the Lady Bulldawgs finished with 11 hits coming from six players, while Belton (8-9-3, 5-3) tallied seven hits, with five occurring during the final three innings. Jordan had the most productive night for the Lady Tigers, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs.
“It is an amazing feeling to have such strong hitting from the entire lineup,” Schmidt said. “You never know when you are going to have an off game. You can do great in the batting cages, and then come out and struggle.
“So, knowing that the next person coming up is going to work for you, and that they are going to work even harder for the people behind them is just awesome.”
With the victory, Copperas Cove wins its third consecutive contest and remains in sole possession of second place in the district standings heading into Tuesday’s game at Shoemaker.
While the Lady Bulldawgs’ focus is toward the future, Waller understands the present accomplishment is worth celebrating.
“Sweeping Belton is a good feeling because of the hard work these girls put into this,” he said, “and because of the quality program Belton is. We knew they were going to give us a fight.
“We battled hard, started strong and finished how we needed to finish, so I couldn’t be prouder of the girls.”
